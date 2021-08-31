MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our celebration for 901 Day, Incredible Pizza Company in Cordova, Tennessee wants to take this opportunity to recognize and show our appreciation to all the frontline "Heroes" across Memphis and surrounding communities who protect us every day. Our Police, Fire, EMS, Nurses and Doctors are the heroes that risk everything to keep us safe and take care of us when we need the most support.

Incredible Pizza Company in Cordova will be offering free buffets to all frontline hero workers and their families from September 1 - September 7, 2021 to show our great appreciation for all that they do for us. When any frontline hero worker shows us their position identification, they and their families are welcome to enjoy an all you can eat buffet during these dates.

We know these heroes have supported our business for many years now, so we wanted to take this opportunity to thank them for everything they do on the day-to-day for Memphis and surrounding communities. Given 901 Day is one day, we wanted to extend this through the Labor Day weekend to ensure as many heroes as possible, and their families, can have the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful meal and maybe some fun. Incredible Pizza Company in Cordova is a very proud member of this community and we look forward to providing the best in family entertainment for years to come.

Visit: https://incrediblepizza.com/

Media Contact: Donald Potvin 317780@email4pr.com 417-890-1408 ext 207

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incredible-pizza-in-cordova-shows-appreciation-for-frontline-heroes-with-free-buffets-sept-1---7-301365994.html

SOURCE Incredible Pizza Franchise Group