Increasing Production Of Crude Oil Set To Propel Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Forward: TMR

- Europe is the second largest producer of tall oil fatty acid and is anticipated to be the fastest growing market as far as demand is concerned over the coming few years

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An increase in number of applications of tall oil fatty acid is being noted in the world. This is set to drive growth in the global tall oil fatty acid market over the coming few years. Additionally, a shift is also observed in consumer preference towards this product from tallow oil fatty acid and it is anticipated to be a notable growth factor.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The compound annual growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 will be 4.2%. The market worth would grow as a result of this robust growth projection. From USD 882.15 million in 2018, the market valuation will grow up to USD 1.2 billion by the end of the forecast period."

Key Findings of Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Study:

Increase in research and development (R&D) and growing applications of tall oil fatty acid market will lead to growth

North America and Europe will be notable regional market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027

and will be notable regional market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 Renewable fuels are seeing an increase in demand and that is leading to tall oil fatty acid market's growth

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market:

Opportunities in the global tall oil fatty acid market are being created by the increasing demand for renewable fuels world over

Growing need for oleic acid is being noted in the world and this is encouraging market growth

An accelerating factor of growth in the market will be increasing production of crude oil in a number of countries

Regional Analysis of Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market:

Major share of the market will be held by Europe and North America over the next few years and a notable reason is that of easy availability of raw materials

and over the next few years and a notable reason is that of easy availability of raw materials The United States of America is anticipated to be a major growth propeller in the North American region over the forecast period

is anticipated to be a major growth propeller in the North American region over the forecast period Promising growth rate would be recorded by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape of Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market:

Key global tall oil fatty acid market players include Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Forchem Oy, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Georgia Pacific LLC, and Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, among others. These are evaluated in the market report prepared by Transparency Market Research. The report also consists of other crucial details like recent developments in the market, top growth strategies of these players, and financials.

Most top-tier players, who operate in the vendor landscape of this market depend largely on supply agreements and market goodwill to lay claim to large revenue shares. It is significant to note here that in this market, a handful of players command a sizeable share and that smaller players do not create much discomfort for established ones. The latter derive benefits of economies of scale to keep threats in check by producing product at low costs. Investments towards research and development (R&D) activities are high and increasing.

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market: Research Scope

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market, by Product

Oleic acid

Linoleic acid

Others (Including linoleic acid, maleic acid, and stearic acid)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market, by Application

Dimer acid

Alkyd resin

Fatty acid ester

Others (Including dimer acid and fatty acid soaps)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market, by End User

Soap & detergents

Coatings

Lubricants

Plastics

Fuel additives

Metal working fluid

Others (Including adhesives, asphalt additives, and biofuel)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Sweden



Finland



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

