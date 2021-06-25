Increasing Openness And Transparency Through The Investing In Canada Infrastructure Program

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Infrastructure is central to the daily life of every Canadian, and keeps our economy moving and communities thriving, and will play a massive role in our country's ability to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Infrastructure is central to the daily life of every Canadian, and keeps our economy moving and communities thriving, and will play a massive role in our country's ability to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Dollars spent in infrastructure need to achieve triple benefits: grow our economy and create jobs, tackle climate change and build a more resilient and inclusive country for all.

The Government of Canada is committed to openness and transparency to improving its online services based on feedback from Canadians. To that end, information on investments made in communities across Canada under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is published on a regular basis through a range of online tools—such as an online project map, a web-based funding table, and regular progress reporting. As of today, we are also now providing the status of Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) project funding applications currently under review on our website.

Today, The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announced another step in our commitment to Open, Transparent and Accountable Government, fulfilling a mandate commitment to Ensure that Canadians have access to accurate and timely information about infrastructure investments in their communities. Starting June 25, Infrastructure Canada will publish on its website the project funding applications it receives from provinces and territories (PT) under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Information is updated on a weekly basis when project lists are received from PTs.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Infrastructure Canada has approved more than 3,600 projects, representing more than $9.9 billion in federal investments—and has committed over an additional $17 billion to support public transit, green and inclusive buildings, and other community infrastructure projects. In total, more than 9700 infrastructure projects have been approved since 2015, representing more than $38 billion in federal contributions.

Across the country, the Government of Canada's investments in modern infrastructure are helping to build efficient public transportation systems, provide clean drinking water for families, increase access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses, and build inclusive communities.

From better ventilation in Ontario schools, to a new arbour in the community of Kakisa, Northwest Territories, an aquatic complex in Laval, Quebec, hospital upgrades in Charlottetown, PEI, and refurbished West Coast Express Trains in BC - the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is creating jobs, growing the economy, and building cleaner and more inclusive communities from coast to coast to coast.

Quote

"My focus through the pandemic has been getting projects approved as quickly as possible to create jobs, tackle climate change and build more inclusive communities. Ans that's exactly what our government has done. Over the past year we have approved over 3600 projects across Canada worth close to $10 billion. Transparency is critical so that Canadians can better understand the status of these investments which is why as of today all projects submitted to Infrastructure Canada will posted on our website. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

This new portal will provide project details such as project title, location, funding stream, and include the status of funding applications within the review and approval process. Information will be updated on a weekly basis when project lists are received.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivered through bilateral agreements with all provinces and territories to make unprecedented investments in public infrastructure.

Associated links

