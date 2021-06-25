Increased Use Of Electronics In Automobiles: Impact On Electronic Adhesives Market In Speciality Chemicals Industry| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronics Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The electronic adhesives market is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 5%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters - with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The Electronic Adhesives Market report encapsulates not only the Materials Industry value chain analysis, but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Key Takeaways:

Technological innovations and advances in end-user industries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period.

The emerging trends of lightweight electronic products and transportation vehicles are boosting the demand for cyanoacrylate electronic adhesives.

Advances in complex automobile designs with various lightweight substrates and innovative self-adhesive labels and packaging are expected to drive the demand for more convenient application systems.

Over the years, the demand for special features in vehicles has increased, and most of the improved features in automobiles are because of new electronic components. The rise in demand for special features in vehicles has led to the growth of the electronic adhesives market.

The demand for electronic adhesives is increasing in the automotive industry, owing to the rapid use of electronic components in various automotive parts.

The increasing demand for safety features, comfort, stability, and high performance is driving the need for electrification in automobiles, which is fueling the use of electronic adhesives.

Electronic Adhesives Market Dynamics:

Segmentation by Product (Electrically conductive adhesives, Thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and Others)

Segmentation by Material (Silicon adhesives, Polyurethane adhesives, Acrylic adhesives, Epoxy adhesives, and Others)

Segmentation by Application (Surface mounting, Conformal coating, Wire tacking, and Potting and encapsulation)

Segmentation by Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA)

68% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the electronic adhesives market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA. Increasing population and high disposable income will facilitate the electronic adhesives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

