Increased Fears Of The Delta Variant Among Reasons For Softening Of Foodservice Industry Growth, Technomic's Latest TIndex Release Reveals

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic's August TIndex, Technomic's index on the total foodservice industry, showed decelerated growth. The number dropped to 98.1 in August from 101.1 in July, meaning the industry declined 1.9% over a two-year basis but has grown by 28% compared to the same month in 2020.

"There are a few clear reasons for this softening," explains Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Technomic. "First, of course, is due to increased fears of the delta variant. This deceleration is also seen mostly within the travel and leisure segments, whereas the K-12 and college and university channels have shown growth. We'll continue to keep an eye on the industry as a whole and provide updates monthly."

August 2021 (current): 98.1

(current): 98.1 July 2021 : 101.1

: 101.1 June 2021 : 101.8

TIndex is Technomic's index on the total U.S. industry, reported monthly, comparing performance to the same month in 2019. TIndex includes inflation and allows for industry growth analysis on a year-over-year basis for the same month. It offers a unique way to track the foodservice industry, built using a variety of data sets, including operator transaction, consumer visit tracking and distributor sales information. The data is then weighted and evaluated to align with a representation of the total foodservice industry.

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

