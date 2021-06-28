Maximus (MMS) - Get Report, a leading provider of government services worldwide, is aware of incorrect reporting circulating among certain news outlets. Maximus, Inc., a Virginia corporation with the ticker symbol MMS, has been mistaken for a privately-held Canadian firm in the agriculture technology business bearing a similar name. Earlier today, Ingersoll Rand (IR) - Get Report announced an agreement to acquire the Canadian firm.

About Maximus

