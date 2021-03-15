InComm Payments Expands Presence In Columbus, Georgia

ATLANTA and COLUMBUS, Ga., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced it has invested in a new office in Columbus, Ga. The facility is part of the company's recently announced plan to grow operations in the state. These developments have been supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD).

InComm Payments, through its affiliate, InComm Financial Services, Inc., has maintained a presence in Columbus for more than 15 years. Totaling 30,000 square feet across two floors, the facility will house 165 employees. Its operations will service the company's prepaid card portfolios and other financial technology (FinTech) products and services, including managing reconciliation and settlement, customer inquiries, compliance, and fraud prevention.

"This new office reflects our longstanding presence in Columbus and will further support the company's operations in the growing FinTech industry," said Bob Skiba, Executive Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs at InComm Payments. "We're also appreciative of the ability to collaborate with the GDEcD, which has consistently supported our operations in the state of Georgia."

Congressman Sanford Bishop, who represents Georgia's 2 nd Congressional District, visited the new facility and discussed InComm Payments' developments and impact on the local industry. Tommy Marshall, Executive Director at the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia, also joined to discuss FinTech initiatives in Georgia.

"The FinTech industry is a critical part of Georgia and the 2 nd District, providing countless jobs and supporting the global economy. As companies such as InComm Payments develop and grow, so too will the importance of this industry," said Congressman Bishop.

A longtime employer in the Columbus area, InComm Payments has traditionally welcomed former military personnel. InComm Payments is able to not only evaluate talent, but also provide career services to men and women transitioning into civilian life. The company will also look to establish partnerships with local schools and universities.

Recent opportunities for involvement in the community and beyond have been led by Go Studio, InComm Payments' emerging technology incubator, which is currently welcoming entries for its Innovation Jam, a virtual hackathon seeking innovative technology-based solutions that can empower older adults to more safely and easily age in place. Entry to Go Studio's Innovation Jam is free and open to a range of students and professionals, with entrants competing for $10,000 in prizes.

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga.

