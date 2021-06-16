Incipio® Unveils All-New SureView Folio For IPad With Magnetically Stabilized Viewing

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio, award-winning designer and manufacturer of mobile accessories and technologies, unveiled today its all-new SureView folio for iPad 10.2" (8 th & 7 th generation). Designed with growing content consumption trends in mind, Incipio SureView folio offers consumers a premium solution to protect and enhance their iPad experience. SureView folio includes a new, magnetic view-lock feature for maximized viewing angle stability, unique sound channels for an improved audio experience, and a full, wraparound polycarbonate case for everyday protection.

For the first time in an Incipio folio, SureView includes strong, strategically positioned magnets that prevent the iPad from collapsing when used for hands-free landscape viewing. With four angle placements ranging from 40 to 70 degrees, the SureView folio's new magnetic view-lock feature ensures the iPad is securely in place at the most convenient viewing position in any setting.

"We are excited to debut our new SureView folio, designed with growing online consumption trends in mind," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "Whether you're streaming, video chatting, online shopping, gaming or browsing social media, the new SureView folio ensures your content experience is optimized and your iPad stays protected wherever you go. With innovative features, reliable protection, premium materials and a stylish design, SureView folio is guaranteed to be your iPad's new best friend."

The Incipio SureView folio for iPad 10.2" (8 th & 7 th generation) offers advanced features, including:

Adjustable Magnetic Stand: Provides strong, stable support and four viewing angles ranging from 40 to 70 degrees.

Provides strong, stable support and four viewing angles ranging from 40 to 70 degrees. Sound Channels: Tactically located to reroute audio toward the user for an enhanced listening experience.

Tactically located to reroute audio toward the user for an enhanced listening experience. Four-Foot Drop Protection: Tested to withstand everyday wear-and-tear, a polycarbonate shell and raised folio corners provide the ideal degree of drop protection where it's needed most.

Tested to withstand everyday wear-and-tear, a polycarbonate shell and raised folio corners provide the ideal degree of drop protection where it's needed most. Secure Magnetic Closure : Magnetic strap securely closes the folio to protect the iPad's screen from drops, dings, foreign objects and debris.

Magnetic strap securely closes the folio to protect the iPad's screen from drops, dings, foreign objects and debris. Pencil Storage: Protects, secures and stores the Apple Pencil on the inside of the folio with an integrated loop to hold it in place.

Protects, secures and stores the Apple Pencil on the inside of the folio with an integrated loop to hold it in place. Premium Materials: Textured PU exterior cover provides luxurious, grippy tactility, while a soft interior PU lining gently protects the screen.

Pricing and AvailabilityThe Incipio SureView folio for iPad 10.2" (8 th & 7 th generation) is available now in Jet Black and Midnight Blue for $44.99 (MSRP) at Incipio.com.

Incipio products undergo rigorous testing to ensure optimal performance, dependability, and durability, and are backed by an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty .

About Incipio:Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Incipio Group:Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

