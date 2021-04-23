Inception Fertility Continues To Revolutionize Accessibility Of Care Through Evolution Of Its Bundl Fertility Program

New initiative gives many patients more financial freedom through finance and refund options that don't require patients to make principal payments until they take home a baby; builds on Inception's commitment to make fertility care accessible to all patients

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility (Inception) announces today the expansion of its fertility financial program, Bundl Fertility (Bundl), through a new partnership with StrivePay, a leading payment solutions provider in health and wellness. This collaboration expands on Inception's commitment to make quality care more accessible to patients by relieving some of the financial stress that too often accompanies fertility treatments.

Bundl is a unique financial program that allows patients to lower their fertility treatment cost by packaging multiple treatment cycles together at one reduced up-front cost. Bundl also offers packages that include an ability to receive a refund of some or all of a patient's investment if they aren't successful in bringing home a baby.

Bundl is revolutionizing the patient experience by offering, through StrivePay, a finance option including 12-months of interest-only payments with One American Bank. If patients select this finance option, along with Bundl's 100% refund option, many patients will have the opportunity to make no principal payments until they successfully complete their fertility program.

"The financial aspect of the fertility journey can be just as complex and stressful as the physical and emotional parts, and launching Bundl was our first step in expanding patient access to care that directly addresses fertility costs," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "Through Bundl, our goal is to allow you to take back control of your fertility by making the patient experience as easy and fulfilling as possible. And by 'bundling' multiple fertility treatments together, a patient is able to increase their chances of success while providing peace of mind through lower cost treatments."

When applied together, Bundl's 100% refund option and StrivePay's unique finance option through One American Bank, many qualified patients will be able to complete their fertility journey before having to make a single principal payment. Therefore, these patient-focused solutions further alleviate the financial burden for Bundl customers.

For patients who are interested in learning more about financial options related to their fertility care, please visit bundlfertility.com.

About Bundl

With Bundl, fertility patients can easily build a Bundl of treatments that best suit their needs. Where Bundl shines is that we put together your Bundl of treatments at a discounted cost, bringing you peace of mind and giving you fertility financial freedom.

At Bundl, our goal is to allow you to take back control of your fertility by making your fertility experience as easy and fulfilling as possible. We understand how overwhelming the entire process of fertility uncertainty is. That is why we Bundl multiple fertility treatments together to increase your chances of success while providing a peace of mind of lower cost treatment.

For fertility practitioners, Bundl is another opportunity to provide patients with a unique plan tailored to their specific needs, resulting in higher patient retention and success rates.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Through its growing family of national organizations - which includes The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; and Bundl Fertility (Bundle), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program - Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Contact: Victoria Shockley, vshockley@kruppnyc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inception-fertility-continues-to-revolutionize-accessibility-of-care-through-evolution-of-its-bundl-fertility-program-301276164.html

SOURCE Inception Fertility