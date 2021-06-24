Incase Expands BIONIC® Collection Of Sustainable Carry Accessories

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase, a leading global design-driven bag and accessories brand for today's creatives, announces the expansion of its sustainable MacBook and carry products collection in partnership with BIONIC®. The all-new Incase Hipsack with BIONIC® offers a stylish solution for storing accessories, made from material created from plastic pollution recovered in marine and costal environments. Additionally, the popular Incase x BIONIC® Compact Sleeve, Commuter Backpack and Accessory Organizer are now available in two new colorways: Baltic Sea and Sand. The complete Incase x BIONIC® collection is available now at Incase.com.

Each product in the Incase x BIONIC® collection responds to the global plastic pollution crisis while supporting a movement for repurposing - one that can only come to life because of the brand synergies Incase and BIONIC® share. The collection features modern, intentional designs that combine style and function while also offering a more sustainable solution to meet the essential device protection needs of every creative.

"We are proud to expand our BIONIC® collection with additional color options as well as the new Hipsack for consumers looking to make more sustainable product choices," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "Our collection designed with BIONIC® yarn is aimed at removing some of the plastic invading our waters and repurposing it into everyday products you already need. We believe it is an important step for change that Incase users can effortlessly take part in."

The complete Incase x BIONIC® collection, now available in Baltic Sea and Sand colorways, include:

NEW: Hipsack (MSRP $69.95 ) - The equivalent to thirteen plastic bottles recovered from the oceans, the Hipsack features multiple internal mesh and zippered organization compartments, an exterior zippered accessory storage pocket, and a zippered valuables pocket.

(MSRP ) - The equivalent to thirteen plastic bottles recovered from the oceans, the Hipsack features multiple internal mesh and zippered organization compartments, an exterior zippered accessory storage pocket, and a zippered valuables pocket. Commuter Backpack (MSRP $99.95 ) - The equivalent to twenty-six plastic bottles recovered from the oceans, the Commuter Backpack is compatible with up to a 16" MacBook. It features multiple internal organization compartments for tech accessories and an external magnetic-snap closure water bottle pocket.

(MSRP ) - The equivalent to twenty-six plastic bottles recovered from the oceans, the Commuter Backpack is compatible with up to a 16" MacBook. It features multiple internal organization compartments for tech accessories and an external magnetic-snap closure water bottle pocket. Compact Sleeve (MSRP $49.95 ) - The equivalent to seven plastic bottles recovered from the oceans, the Compact Sleeve protects up to a 13" or 16" MacBook or iPad with an added front panel accessory storage pocket.

(MSRP ) - The equivalent to seven plastic bottles recovered from the oceans, the Compact Sleeve protects up to a 13" or 16" MacBook or iPad with an added front panel accessory storage pocket. Accessory Organizer(MSRP $49.95 ) - The equivalent to seven plastic bottles recovered from the oceans, the Accessory Organizer features a bi-fold, zippered access main compartment with multiple storage slips and elastic straps for Apple cables, charging blocks and AirPods storage.

For more information about the Incase x BIONIC® collection, please visit: https://incase.com/pages/BIONIC.

About Incase:Incase, an Incipio Group brand, designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational, and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Incipio Group:Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and China.

About BIONIC®:BIONIC® is a mission-driven materials company producing traceable high-grade textiles and polymers, made with marine and coastal plastic. BIONIC builds recycling infrastructure on polluted coastlines that have little or no municipal waste management; providing jobs, education, and empowerment opportunities to local communities and environmental organizations. Its recovered plastics are then transformed into high-quality textiles and polymers.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incase-expands-bionic-collection-of-sustainable-carry-accessories-301319250.html

SOURCE Incase