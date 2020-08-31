Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that OmniFund is featured on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list among so many other distinguished and growing companies," says Stacy Roderick, CEO of OmniFund. "I'm incredibly proud of our dedicated team and their hard work that consistently propels the company upward. We are so excited about the future of our business and appreciate recognition for our achievements thus far."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About OmniFund OmniFund is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions across every sector and industry. OmniFund's Payments as a Platform ® solution offers robust features with security at the forefront of the company's initiatives. Backed by its expert service and U.S.-based support, OmniFund equips its clients with a comprehensive solution to grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.omnifund.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

