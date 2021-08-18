Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 2021 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that AVACEN MEDICAL jumped 2,059 positions from position No. 4300 to No. 2241 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

According to AVACEN Medical, CEO Thomas G. Muehlbauer: "The most exciting aspect of this INC. Magazine honor is that more people in pain will be introduced to our innovative medical device. With over 12 million safe treatments, the AVACEN device is a proven safe alternative for treating pain and aiding wellness." Muehlbauer described the AVACEN device as: "the only FDA-cleared, Class II, OTC medical device on the market today able to provide non-invasive, rapid whole-body treatment, using a single point of contact. It is the ideal drug-free and safe alternative for relief of joint pain associated with maladies such as arthritis and muscular relaxation."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

