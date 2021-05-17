Inc. Magazine Recognizes DigitalOcean's Commitment To Creating Community In The Workplace

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced it has been named to Inc.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) , the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The accolade is a reflection of DigitalOcean's workplace culture and values, which are based in community, simplicity, respect, accountability, and love.

DigitalOcean was one of 429 companies honored out of thousands of submissions. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking. DigitalOcean's emphasis on career growth and professional development, competitive benefits, and high employee engagement were the top characteristics acknowledged by employees this year.

"This recognition is a testament to the power of creating a supportive, values-driven culture," said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. "Our values start with community and end with love. Living our values is what helped the DigitalOcean team navigate the ongoing pandemic with a culture that continues to thrive and a team that is able to deliver exceptional service to our global customers and the developer and entrepreneurial community."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

