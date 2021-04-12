InBankshares, Corp And InBank Announce Dan Patten As Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InBankshares, Corp ( OTCQX: INBC) and its wholly owned subsidiary InBank, an independent commercial bank growing throughout the Colorado Front Range and serving southern Colorado and northern New Mexico markets, announce today that they have added veteran banking and finance executive, Dan Patten, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Patten has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and public and private equity and debt financings, including 15 years as a finance executive in the commercial banking industry and over nine years as a chief financial officer. Most recently, Patten held the position of Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development, for Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a diversified financial services company with approximately $18 billion in assets.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Dan to our executive leadership team as our new CFO. Dan's deep experience in corporate finance and M&A will add significant expertise and capacity to our team. His tenure and strong ties to the Colorado business community will also enhance our ability to continue attracting top talent to InBank," says Ed Francis, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer for InBankshares, Corp and InBank. "Dan's talents will be extremely valuable in helping us develop strategies to enhance shareholder value and positioning the company for future growth opportunities."

As Executive Vice President and CFO, Patten will be responsible for all finance, accounting, treasury, corporate development and strategy functions of the companies.

"I am thrilled to be joining InBank at such an exciting time in its growth," says Dan Patten, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for InBankshares, Corp and InBank. "I look forward to contributing to the company and partnering with Ed, the executive leadership team and the entire company to help accelerate the momentum, expand the strategic finance function and continue to build shareholder value."

Patten holds a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado at Boulder Leeds School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About InBankshares, Corp

InBankshares, Corp ( OTCQX: INBC) is the holding company for InBank, an independent commercial bank growing throughout the Colorado Front Range and serving southern Colorado and northern New Mexico markets. InBank offers a full suite of commercial, business, personal and mortgage banking solutions with a focus on personalized service, technology and local decision-making. InBank was built on the entrepreneurial spirit and is led by a team of experienced banking professionals committed to the mission of positively impacting the lives of its customers, communities and associates. For more information, visit www.InBank.com.

InBank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

