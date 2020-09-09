Inaugural Women Of Power Tech Virtual Experience To Engage Top Black Women Leaders In The Tech Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise hosts its first-ever virtual conference experience with the inaugural Women of Power Tech on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. An extension of the Women of Power Summit, firmly established as the largest and most impactful gathering of top black woman corporate executives and business leaders in America, Women of Power Tech, sponsored by Ally Financial Inc., will engage mid- to senior-level power players and C-suite executives in technology and tech-driven businesses.

Women of Power Tech will take place with an engagement-driven, content-rich platform complete with sessions, recruiting, and coaching to help attendees identify new trends and opportunities and gain the digital upskilling necessary to advance across an array of tech-driven industries. Participants will virtually connect with some of today's most successful business influencers and gain direct access to major corporations eager to recruit ambitious women of color for high-level opportunities in their organizations.

Confirmed speakers for the virtual experience include Shellye Archambeau, former tech CEO and author of Unapologetically Ambitious; Rose Stuckey Kirk, SVP/Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon; and Lisa Jackson, VP/Environmental Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple and Bozoma St. John, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix .

Other sessions and highlights of Women of Power Tech:

THE EXPERIENCE: Recruitment & Tech Careers

SistersInc.: Founders Real Talk Roundtable

Standing In The Gap Without Falling Apart: Bro Culture vs. Black Lives Matter

C-Suite Confidential: Top Tech Execs Who Defied the Odds and How You Can Too

Command Your Worth: Negotiation Game Changers in Tech

Find Your Tribe: Conquering Job Isolation & Cultivating Sponsors

Brand Mastery: Put Your Best Digital Self Forward

Women of Power Tech will leverage the most powerful sisterhood of leaders in the tech industry, featuring influential speakers and one-on-one keynote sessions with top executives. Attendees will be empowered, inspired, and equipped with the necessary tools to implement a strategy for success beginning the moment the conference concludes.

"The Women of Power Tech virtual experience will feature all of the most enduring and valued elements delivered by the Women of Power brand over the past 15 years," says Chief Brand Officer of the Women of Power Summit, Caroline V. Clarke. "It's all about authentic engagement, results-driven strategies, and a commitment to the collective advancement and success of Black women."

The host sponsor of Women of Power Tech is Ally Financial. Presenting sponsors include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Verizon. Platinum sponsors are Apple and American Airlines. Corporate sponsors are Dell, DTCC, and Walmart and Salesforce Corporate.

"As a leader in digital financial services, Ally knows the importance of bridging the digital divide in our communities and in the workplace," said Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer at Ally. "We see Women of Power Tech as an opportunity to engage with exceptional Black women leaders and recruit top talent who will help us create products and experiences that better serve all our customers."

Women of Power Tech begins Wednesday, Sept. 23, and concludes Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/wptech and follow @BlackEnterprise on Twitter.

