Inaugural ARUP Laboratories Symposium Offers Strategies To Help Lab Leaders Advance Their Labs' Value In Their Healthcare Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health president and CEO Michael J. Dowling, MSW, will be the keynote speaker for ARUP Laboratories' inaugural Lab Leadership Symposium, "Creating Connections: Advancing Your Lab's Value in the Healthcare System," which will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, via Zoom.

Dowling will speak on the topic, "Leading Through a Pandemic," and will share how New York's largest health system, with laboratories' support, rapidly ramped up COVID-19 testing, and through its hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centers, and physicians' offices, treated more patients than any other U.S. health system during the COVID-19 pandemic's first wave. Dowling will discuss how the pandemic has reinforced the need for governments and health systems to prepare for future infectious disease outbreaks. He will talk about the essential role diagnostic laboratories play in identifying viral hotspots early to slow the spread of outbreaks.

Registration for the symposium is free. The first 100 registrants will receive a copy of Dowling's book, "Leading Through a Pandemic: The Inside Story of Humanity, Innovation, and Lessons Learned During the COVID-19 Crisis." Visit ARUP's Lab Leadership Symposium page for an agenda and to register for the half-day event.

As one of the nation's largest reference laboratories, with hospital and health system clients nationwide, ARUP recognizes that the healthcare industry is under more pressure than ever to cut costs and create efficiencies as the pandemic persists, said Andrew Fletcher, MD, MBA, CPE, CHCQM, FCAP, ARUP medical director of Consultative Services. "The need has never been greater for laboratory leaders to increase their visibility and prove the value of their labs to decision makers who face hard choices," he said.

Fletcher and other presenters will equip hospital laboratory administrators and directors, pathologists, lab managers, operations managers, physician advisors, financial managers, and other attendees with strategies they can use to spotlight the lab's pivotal role across not only clinical teams, but operations and case management. In addition to Dowling's address, highlights include the following:

Fletcher will discuss the vital role laboratory medicine plays in driving Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) quality metrics.

Brian Jackson , MD, MS, ARUP medical director of Support Services, IT, and Business Development, will lead a panel discussion on what health systems expect from their client laboratories and how they measure success. Panelists will include Jon Burns , University of Maryland Medical System senior vice president and system chief administrative officer, and Alison Flynn Gaffney , MHA, CMRP, FACHE, executive director of University of Utah Hospital, Service Lines, and System Planning, University of Utah Health.

, MBA, MLS(ASCP) CM, ARUP senior healthcare consultant and former senior administrative director of Laboratory Services at HealthPartners, will share how to establish a working relationship with the c-suite. Sandy Richman , MBA, C(ASCP), ARUP Consultative Services director, will lead a panel discussion on how lab stewardship and outreach affect the continuum of care. Panelists will include Sterling Bennett , MD, MS, medical director for the Central Laboratory at Intermountain Healthcare, and Gaurav Sharma , MD, FCAP, division head of Regional Laboratories, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Henry Ford Health System.

ARUP's Lab Leadership Symposium page has more information. Send questions to lableadershipsymposium@aruplab.com.

About ARUP LaboratoriesFounded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation's top university teaching hospitals and children's hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology ®. ARUP is ISO 15189 CAP accredited.

