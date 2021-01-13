INAP Announces Second Phase Of Los Angeles Flagship Data Center Expansion Fueled By Hybrid Infrastructure Demand

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INAP, a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced the start of the next phase of its Los Angeles-area flagship data center expansion. The new power upgrade begins six months after phase one, which added 12,000 square feet and a 2.5 MW transformer to the facility. When all phases are complete, the project will increase the data center's total power capacity from 1.4 MW to 3.2 MW of critical load.

Strategically located approximately 15 minutes from LAX International Airport, the 101,000 square foot data center, located at 3690 Redondo Beach Ave., Redondo Beach, Calif., is among INAP's most in-demand facilities in North America. The expansion was initiated in June 2019 to accommodate the growth of several key customer environments, as well as broader supply constraints and demand for hybrid infrastructure services in the L.A. data center market.

"The ability to invest in our customers' growth and technology transformation is INAP's paramount consideration when planning and executing projects of this scale," said Mike Higgins, Senior Vice President of Operations at INAP. "Given the immense challenges posed by the pandemic, we're thrilled by the superb performance of our data center operations team, who've kept the expansion on schedule, all while operating a high-traffic, live facility under stringent health and safety protocols."

INAP projects the completion of phase two by the end of March.

Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for enterprise colocation, cloud, and multi-platform, low-latency network connectivity is projected to rise nationwide in 2021, according to INAP's annual State of IT Infrastructure Management report, published in December. Fifty-nine percent of IT infrastructure managers say their organization is changing where they operate their infrastructure as a result of the pandemic, and of that group, a majority are considering solutions that combine the benefits of colocation, enterprise private cloud, and multi-cloud connectivity for their mixed workload environments.

"Top-tier colocation and secure enterprise cloud, coupled with high-speed, low-latency networking to the hyperscale public platforms, are the critical building blocks of a successful enterprise hybrid infrastructure solution, and the pandemic is only underscoring that reality," said Joe Corvaia, Chief Revenue Officer at INAP. "For businesses to best operate, scale, and transform their technology landscape with velocity, there is no-one-size-fits-all approach to cloud transformation. Many of INAP's Los Angeles-area customers are taking advantage of our flexible hybrid portfolio and solution spend portability program, which will empower them to migrate to the right environment at the right time for their organization."

In addition to high-density, high-availability colocation footprints and 24/7 remote hands support, the Redondo Beach facility provides access to INAP's route optimized Performance IP service, private backbone connections to Silicon Valley, Phoenix and Dallas, and direct connections to hyperscale cloud providers via INAP's Cloud Connect solution.

The flagship facility, built in 2012, will boast a power utility efficiency (PUE) of 1.4—an above-average mark for multitenant data centers. In addition to an optimized UPS design, INAP cools the data center with air-side economizers, which use outside air to significantly reduce the energy burden of HVAC systems.

For more information about INAP's Redondo Beach facility, and to book a private, virtual tour of the facility, visit the links below:

3690 Redondo Beach Ave - Spec Sheet [PDF]

Book a private virtual tour

About INAP

INAP is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation . INAP's expansive suite of multi-platform cloud, modern data center, optimized network and intelligent managed services solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time—reducing risk and maximizing value. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inap-announces-second-phase-of-los-angeles-flagship-data-center-expansion-fueled-by-hybrid-infrastructure-demand-301207194.html

SOURCE INAP