Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, announced today the launch of a new virtual event series with Ina Garten to celebrate the launch of Ina's new cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. At each event, Ina will be joined by one of her favorite celebrity friends as she shares behind-the-scenes stories of filming her award-winning television show, writing her best-selling cookbooks, and enjoying food with family and friends at her home in the Hamptons.

Ina Garten to Host Virtual Book Signing Events with Williams Sonoma Co-Hosted by Celebrity Friends Jennifer Garner and Katie Couric.

On Tuesday, October 20 th, Ina will be joined by Jennifer Garner and on Tuesday, November 17 th, Ina will be teaming up with Katie Couric to discuss her new cookbook via a ticketed virtual event. Each ticket for the event will include an autographed copy* of Ina's new book, Modern Comfort Food and a unique access code to attend the virtual event. Customers can also purchase a ticket package that in addition to her book, includes a limited-edition spatula that Ina designed exclusively for Williams Sonoma benefiting No Kid Hungry.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.williams-sonoma.com/inagartenevents.

The deadline to purchase tickets is the Sunday before each event (Sunday, October 18 th for Jennifer Garner event and Sunday, November 15 th for Katie Couric event).

Customers who preorder tickets to the virtual events or purchase Ina's Modern Comfort Food cookbook directly through Williams Sonoma before October 6 th, will be eligible to receive the first-ever downloadable Barefoot Contessa Recipe Index which includes every recipe from Ina's 12 beloved cookbooks.**

"Food has an almost magical ability to comfort us, soothe us, and bring us together in so many ways," writes Ina Garten in the introduction to her newest book, Modern Comfort Food (Clarkson Potter; On Sale October 6, 2020).

"Ina continues to be a constant source of inspiration for our customers who admire everything she does in the kitchen," said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. "The Williams Sonoma virtual event series is the perfect opportunity for all of Ina's fans and our customers to celebrate her new cookbook Modern Comfort Food from the comfort of our own homes."

Williams Sonoma has also partnered with Ina to share her recipes and tips for preparing the ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner. Her full menu along with a list of all of Ina's must-have items for the kitchen is available at: www.williams-sonoma.com/inagarten.

Customers can enter to win a collection of all of Ina's favorite items at: www.williams-sonoma.com/moderncomfortgiveaway.

*Autographed copies are available while supplies last. Once autographed copies are no longer available, event attendees will be able to purchase an event ticket that includes a non-autographed copy of Modern Comfort Food.

**To receive the Barefoot Contessa Recipe Index, customers can submit proof of purchase to: www.randomhousebooks.com/BCindex

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks' tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About the Author

INA GARTEN is a New York Times bestselling author and the James Beard Award-winning host of Barefoot Contessa, which has won three Emmy Awards and airs on the Food Network. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey. This is her twelfth book.

About the Cookbook

In Modern Comfort Food, Ina offers 85 new recipes that are not only nourishing but also emotionally satisfying; wonderfully familiar yet even better than you remember - as only Ina can make them. Homecooks (and their eaters) will savor: Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Fresh Crab Nachos, Creamy Tomato Bisque, Cheddar & Chutney Grilled Cheese, Smashed Hamburgers with Carmelized Onions, Baked Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu, Seared Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, Roasted Broccolini with Cheddar, Fresh Corn Polenta, Black & White Cookies and for breakfast, Waffle Iron Hashbrowns. People might not be entertaining, but they are cooking and cooking for people they love. Modern Comfort Food is a return to our soul satisfying favorites, foods that make us feel safe and looked-after. With Ina's elevated additions and modern twists, this is a new collection of foolproof recipes we will return to again and again.

