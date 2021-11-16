IN8bio Appoints Trishna Goswami, M.D. As Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced the appointment of Trishna Goswami, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.

"Trishna's experience and skills as a leader in immuno-oncology drug development aligns perfectly with our goals to advance multiple gamma-delta T cell therapeutic candidates through clinical development and approval," said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of IN8bio. "Her successful track record at leading companies such as Gilead, Immunomedics, Stemline Therapeutics and AstraZeneca/MedImmune makes her a highly valuable addition to our Company. I, along with my colleagues and the Board of Directors, welcome Trishna to IN8bio and look forward to her contributions."

Dr. Goswami has extensive experience managing the clinical development and regulatory approval of oncology product candidates, including those for both solid and hematologic tumors. She is a triple board-certified hematologist oncologist who brings more than a decade of industry experience in drug development across small molecule and biological assets including antibody-drug conjugates, monoclonal antibodies and immune therapies.

"Gamma-delta T cells have increased in prominence as a cellular therapy that has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapy," said Dr. Goswami. "This T cell subtype has both innate and adaptive characteristics and can be engineered and employed as cancer therapeutics that bridge the benefits of both arms of the immune system. IN8bio's DeltEx platform leverages genetic engineering and advanced manufacturing to generate gamma-delta T cells with attributes such as chemotherapy resistance, which have the potential to improve treatments for cancers. I look forward to working with the team to advance their current clinical candidates and move future pipeline projects for new indications into clinical development."

Dr Goswami most recently served as Vice President, Clinical Development at Gilead Sciences, Inc. (via its $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics in 2020) where she led a team that secured accelerated approval of Trodelvy ® in bladder cancer and was a key contributor to securing full FDA approval in triple-negative breast cancer. Prior to Gilead/Immunomedics, she served as a Senior Medical Director at Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. where she oversaw the development of multiple hematologic assets and helped secure approval of ELZONRIS® (tagraxofusp) in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, a rare leukemia. Dr. Goswami was previously at MedImmune, then AstraZeneca/MedImmune post-acquisition, where she managed biologics development for hematologic indications, launching the first phase 3 trial in an oncology indication at MedImmune. At AstraZeneca, Dr. Goswami also participated in the development of IMFINZI® (durvalumab) and tremelimumab. Before her career in industry, Dr. Goswami served as Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of Maryland. She is an author of multiple publications during her tenure in academia and industry. Dr. Goswami earned her M.D. from Drexel University College of Medicine, completed her postgraduate training in internal medicine and hematology/oncology at Georgetown University Hospital and completed her MBA from Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

About IN8bioIN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio's DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements herein concerning the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company's current expectations regarding the advancement of its product candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials and the prospects for such candidates and underlying technology, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

