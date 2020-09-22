IN10 Media Network's EPIC ON Partners With Bango For Global Expansion

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the data driven commerce platform, has partnered with EPIC ON, the premium OTT platform by IN10 Media Network, to expand access to EPIC ON's vast array of subscription based...

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the data driven commerce platform, has partnered with EPIC ON, the premium OTT platform by IN10 Media Network, to expand access to EPIC ON's vast array of subscription based entertainment content into new regions.

Currently, focusing on global expansion, EPIC ON is a multiform content platform enabling users to Watch, Play, Listen, Read and engage with in innovative ways on a single app. Users can access its content on a monthly paid subscription basis. Under this agreement, EPIC ON will work with Bango to expand its global presence, growing its paying user base and opening up access to its wealth of content and services by offering customers alternative payment methods.

Payment providers from Latin America to EMEA can now offer their users the ability to subscribe to EPIC ON's entertainment suite, using Bango Payment technology. Alternative payment methods including Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and mobile wallets, enable the unbanked and those without a credit card to enjoy the full entertainment experience. The customer reach, simplicity and inclusiveness of alternative payment methods makes them a key method for engaging new subscribers for EPIC ON's content.

By partnering with Bango, EPIC ON ensures that payment routes benefit from Bango Boost+ to maximize user acquisition and monetization. Bango Boost+ applies Bango data insights to identify users who are most likely to be interested in EPIC ON's subscription based services. These insights help payment providers to target offers to users who are interested in paid entertainment services, ensuring customers are getting relevant offers and a higher percentage of users are monetized.

Sourjya Mohanty , COO at EPIC ON said, " We are happy to announce our partnership with Bango and building a strategic alliance t hat augment s our growth plan s across new regions . With EPIC ON 's mix of binge-worthy content offerings and seamless interactive user interface, combined with Bango's data driven payment technology we are certain we will reach a wider audience segment across global markets. "

Jim Plimmer, SVP Payment Product Strategy & Sales: " Bango is e xcited to work with EPIC O N to accelerate its customer acquisition and global expansion plans. P roven to grow OTT, subscription and payment performance , Bango Platform technology and payment provider partnerships will help drive EPIC O N's strategy to make their premium content available and accessible to as many people as possible."

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

Media contacts:

Anil Malhotra, CMOanil@bango.comTel: +44 7710 480 377