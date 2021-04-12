In Vivo Toxicology Market By Product, Test Type, Toxicity Endpoints, Testing Facility And End-user - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vivo toxicology market size is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven largely by the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, innovations in animal models, the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine.

By Product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.

The in vivo toxicology market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is further categorized into animal models and reagents & kits. Animal models is sub-segmented into mice, rat and other animals. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The widespread use of reagents & kits in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, and their extensive application in the in vivo toxicology studies are fueling the growth of this segment.

By toxicity endpoint, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into immunotoxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART), and other toxicity endpoints (includes organ toxicity, endocrine disruptor toxicity, juvenile toxicity, phototoxicity, ocular toxicity, and skin irritation). In 2019, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the global in vivo toxicology market, followed by the systemic toxicity segment. The rising demand for the development of biologics and biosimilars is driving the growth of the immunotoxicity segment

By test type, chronic test type segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type. Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

By End user, Academic and Research Institutes accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market

The global in vivo toxicology market has been broadly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories). The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of in vivo toxicology and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the in vivo toxicology market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their drug discovery R&D operations and manufacturing to the region. A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.

North America: The largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the in vivo toxicology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 In Vivo Toxicology Market Overview4.2 In Vivo Toxicology Market Share, by Toxicity Endpoint, 2020 Vs. 20254.3 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Testing Facility, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)4.4 In Vivo Toxicology Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025

5 Market Overview5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities5.1.1.2 Innovations in Animal Models5.1.1.3 Exclusive In Vivo Toxicology Tests5.1.1.4 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 Alternatives to Animal Testing5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Humanized Animal Models5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Regulations and Laws for the Ethical Use of Animals in Research5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Vivo Toxicology Market5.3 Regulatory Assessment5.3.1 Introduction5.3.2 North America5.3.3 Europe5.3.4 China5.3.5 Japan5.3.6 India5.3.7 Australia5.3.8 Brazil5.4 Patent Analysis5.4.1 Top Eight Institutes with the Highest No. of Patent Filings for Animal Models in the Last 10 Years5.4.2 Top 20 Active Countries in Patent Filing (Animal Models) in the Last 10 Years5.4.3 Field of Study in Patent Filing (Animal Models) in the Last 10 Years5.5 Trade Analysis5.5.1 Trade Analysis for Chromatography and Electrophoresis Instruments5.5.2 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7 Supply Chain Analysis5.7.1 Key Influencers5.8 Value Chain Analysis5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the In Vivo Toxicology Market

6 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Consumables6.2.1 Reagents & Kits6.2.1.1 Reagents & Kits Hold the Largest Share of the Consumables Market6.2.2 Animal Models6.2.2.1 Mice Models6.2.2.1.1 Mice Models Are Widely Used in In Vivo Toxicity Testing6.2.2.2 Rat Models6.2.2.2.1 Ease of Performing Surgery on Rat Models and Development of Genetically Modified Rat Models Drive the Market6.2.2.3 Other Animal Models6.3 Instruments6.3.1 Growing Research and Introduction of Combination Instruments Are Key Growth Factors

7 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Test Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Chronic Toxicity Testing7.2.1 Chronic Toxicity Testing is Essential for New Drug Entity Approvals7.3 Sub-Chronic Toxicity Testing7.3.1 Sub-Chronic Toxicity Tests Provide Data on Many Parameters of Chronic Toxicity7.4 Sub-Acute Toxicity Testing7.4.1 Long Observation Requirements and High Animal Sample Sizes Are Challenges Associated with Sub-Acute Testing7.5 Acute Toxicity Testing7.5.1 Disadvantages of Acute Toxicity Testing Have Driven Use of Alternatives

8 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Testing Facility8.1 Introduction8.2 Outsourced Testing Facilities8.2.1 Focus on Cost Curtailment and Need to Access Skilled Labor & Expertise Has Boosted Outsourcing8.3 In-House Testing Facilities8.3.1 High Costs of In-House Testing Restrict Market Growth

9 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Toxicity Endpoint9.1 Introduction9.2 Immunotoxicity9.2.1 Immunotoxicity Testing Holds the Largest Share of the Market, By Endpoint9.3 Systemic Toxicity9.3.1 Systemic Toxicity Helps Identify a Range of Parameters in Pharma/Biologic Testing9.4 Carcinogenicity9.4.1 Rising Cancer Research is Driving the Market for Carcinogenicity Testing9.5 Genotoxicity9.5.1 Genotoxicity Testing Helps Isolate Mutative Substances9.6 Developmental & Reproductive Toxicity9.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Sexual Health & Developmental Abnormalities Drive Market Growth9.7 Other Toxicity Endpoints

10 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 Academic & Research Institutes10.2.1 Growing Partnerships and High Use of Instruments & Consumables Drive Market Growth10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies10.3.1 Growing Importance of Preclinical Toxicology Evaluation Has Increased Demand for Testing, Especially in Pharma Companies10.4 Contract Research Organizations10.4.1 Contract Services Have Registered Rising Demand Due to Increasing Costs of Research10.5 Other End-users

11 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Latin America11.6 Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Share Analysis (2019)12.2.1 Envigo (Us)12.3 Market Ranking Analysis12.4 Market Evaluation Framework (Animal Models)12.5 Competitive Scenario12.5.1 Key Product Launches12.5.2 Key Acquisitions12.5.3 Key Collaborations12.5.4 Key Expansions12.6 Market Evaluation Framework (Instruments)12.6.1 Key Market Developments12.6.1.1 Product Launches12.6.1.2 Acquisitions12.6.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements12.6.1.4 Expansions12.7 Company Product Footprint12.8 Company Geographic Footprint12.9 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players12.10 Competitive Leadership Mapping: In Vivo Toxicology Market for Animal Models12.10.1 Stars12.10.2 Emerging Leaders12.10.3 Pervasive Players12.10.4 Participants12.11 Competitive Leadership Mapping: In Vivo Toxicology Market for Instruments12.11.1 Stars12.11.2 Emerging Leaders12.11.3 Pervasive Players12.11.4 Participants

13 Company Profiles13.1 Major Players13.1.1 Charles River Laboratories13.1.2 the Jackson Laboratory13.1.3 Envigo13.1.4 Taconic Biosciences13.1.5 Genoway13.1.6 Harbour Biomed13.1.7 Crown Bioscience13.1.8 Transcure Bioservices13.1.9 Ozgene Pty Ltd. 13.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific 13.1.11 Danaher Corporation 13.1.12 Agilent Technologies 13.1.13 Waters Corporation 13.1.14 Shimadzu Corporation 13.1.15 Bio-Rad Laboratories 13.1.16 Bruker Corporation 13.1.17 Perkinelmer13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Merck Kgaa13.2.2 GE Healthcare13.2.3 Janvier Labs13.2.4 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory13.2.5 Polygene13.2.6 Gvk Bio13.2.7 Cyagen Biosciences13.2.8 Data Sciences International

14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.3 Related Reports14.4 Author Details

