In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size Worth $51.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is expected to reach USD 51.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. In recent times, the validation and acceptance of in-vitro and alternative testing methods by regulatory agencies are increasing at lucrative pace. Also, ongoing technological advancements to replace the use of animals for toxicology testing purposes have spurred the use of in vitro testing models, in turn, driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

Growing application of 3D-spheroid-cultures, particularly for nanoparticle toxicity testing, resulted in the dominance of the cell culture technology segment in 2020

Omics technology is anticipated to register lucrative growth over the forecast period as RNA sequencing and shotgun proteomics are increasingly used in research settings

The cosmetics industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the near future, creating new avenues for the expansion of HTTs across the globe

The cellular assays segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to advancements in cell-based technologies, including label-free detection and high-content screening

The potential of cell imaging technologies is combined with high-content cell screening assays and high-throughput assays for the development of multi-parameter assays

Systemic toxicology emerged as the leading application segment in 2020 as it plays a key role in risk assessment during drug development procedures

For instance, toxicity testing of systemic immunosuppressive drugs and systemic corticosteroids is important during the development of drugs for ocular inflammatory disease

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 as toxicological testing is a prerequisite step for drug development

Stringent government regulations regarding animal usage for toxicity analysis in North America have led to an increased adoption rate of in-vitro models

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

This is due to increasing initiatives by public agencies to encourage acceptance of non-animal test models

The key participants are involved in collaborations with bioinformatics research firms in order to develop novel in-silico algorithms for computational estimation of toxicity of pharmaceutical and chemical products

Moreover, these market entities are also focusing on entering untapped regions in order to maintain their share in market revenue

Read 151 page research report, " In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput), By Method, By Application, By End-use (Diagnostics, Chemical Industry, Food Industry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

Several governments are taking measures to minimize animal-based test models, forming conducive government policies, and providing funds to support in-vitro models. These factors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in November 2019, the U.S. National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences planned to provide funds to small companies for the development of engineered 3D culture or organotypic culture models (OCM) in-vitro systems.

With advancements in high throughput screening, biological screening, and chemical synthesis, the number of publicly available databases containing data related to toxicity; absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME); pharmacovigilance; and drug screening has expanded rapidly.This has enabled scientists to access vast information for toxicity profiling, thereby spurring revenue generation in this market. Several companies offer HTT-based in vitro toxicology analysis, e.g., Solidus Bioscience's MetaChip Technology, which provides a solution for in vitro toxicology analysis using HTT.

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-vitro toxicology testing market on the basis of end-use, technology, method, application, and region:

In-vitro Toxicology Testing End-use Outlook, (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical Industry



Cosmetics & Household Products



Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories



Diagnostics



Chemical Industry



Food Industry

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Cell Culture Technology



High Throughput Technology



Molecular Imaging



OMICS Technology

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Application Outlook, (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Systemic Toxicology



Dermal Toxicity



Endocrine Disruption



Occular Toxicity



Others

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Cellular Assay



Live Cells





High Throughput / High Content Screening







Molecular Imaging







Confocal Microscopy









Others







Others





Fixed Cells



Biochemical Assay



In-Silico



Ex-vivo

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East Africa (MEA)



South Africa

List of Key Players of In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Merck KGaA

Charles River

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Evotec

Creative Bioarray

Gentronix

BioIVT

SGS SA

Agilent Technologies.

