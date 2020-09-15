In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market By Product, Toxicity Endpoints, Industry COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Product (Assay (Western Blot, Tissue Culture), Equipment, Assay Reagent, Software), Toxicity Endpoints (ADME, Skin Irritation, Corrosion), Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics) COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The opposition to animal testing, technological advancements, and increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage during drug development are the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing focus of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries on using in vitro methods for product testing along with the improvement in silico methods for predictive toxicology studies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is a major market challenge. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the product and service, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services. The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the in vitro toxicology testing market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of new technologies to develop in vitro signatures and computational models capable of predicting in vivo responses. Also, the increasing use of this software in industry and academia to predict toxicity by comparing the data of new substances with other structurally or biologically similar compounds whose effects are also expected to drive the growth of this segment. The ADME segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on toxicity endpoints and tests undertaken across all industries, the in vitro toxicity testing market is segmented into ADME; skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization; genotoxicity; cytotoxicity; ocular toxicity; organ toxicity; phototoxicity; dermal toxicity; and other endpoints & tests. The ADME segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicity testing market in 2018. This can be attributed to the high adoption during the drug development process with the advantage of producing highly reproducible & accurate data. Toxicogenomics is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The toxicogenomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the technological advancements taking place in the field of proteomics and genomics. Europe is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. Factors such as high adoption of in vitro toxicology testing assays and services in the cosmetics and chemical industries after the ban on animal testing in the region are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Method4.3 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Region (2018-2025)4.5 in Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Opposition to Animal Testing5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements5.2.1.3 R&D on Early-Stage Toxicity Detection5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Regulatory Authorities to Consider Alternative Methods for Proving Safety and Efficacy5.2.2.2 Failure to Establish the Intricacies of in Vivo Conditions5.2.2.3 Lack of in Vitro Models to Study Complex Endpoints5.2.3 Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine Using in Vitro Methods5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Toxicology Databases5.2.4 Market Challenges5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals 6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Increasing Focus on Predictive Toxicology6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Regulatory Committee Activities6.4.1 Major Stakeholders6.4.2 Key Influences6.5 Covid-19 Impact on the In Vitro Toxicology Market 7 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Product & Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Covid-19 Impact, by Product & Service7.3 Consumables7.3.1 Consumables to Dominate the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market During the Forecast Period7.4 Assays7.4.1 Bacterial Toxicity Assays7.4.1.1 Bacterial Assays Dominate the Market as They Are the Most Widely Adopted Assay Type Across Industries7.4.2 Enzyme Toxicity Assays7.4.2.1 Enzyme Toxicity Assays Are Increasingly Used for Endocrine-Disrupting Studies - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth7.4.3 Cell-Based Elisa & Western Blots7.4.3.1 Cell-Based Assays Are Cost-Effective, Owing to Which They Are Witnessing Increasing Adoption in Drug Discovery7.4.4 Receptor-Binding Assays7.4.4.1 Receptor-Binding Assays Are Well-Suited for High-Throughput Formats, a Key Factor Driving the Adoption of These Products7.4.5 Tissue Culture Assays7.4.5.1 Tissue Culture Assays Offer the Advantage of Mimicking in Vivo Tissue Architecture7.4.6 Other Assays7.5 Equipment7.5.1 Fully Automated Equipment is Witnessing Growing Adoption in Research7.6 Software7.6.1 Software Tools Are Vital in Reducing Analysis Times and Managing Large Amounts of Data Generated in Operations7.7 Services7.7.1 Lack of Infrastructure and Expertise Have Driven Reliance on Service Providers 8 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Toxicity Endpoint & Test8.1 Introduction8.2 Adme (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, & Excretion) Testing8.2.1 Adme Testing to Dominate the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market During the Forecast Period8.3 Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization Testing8.3.1 Skin Irritation, Corrosion, and Sensitization Are Major Endpoints Studied in the Cosmetics Industry8.4 Genotoxicity Testing8.4.1 More Genotoxicity Tests Are Reviewed and Validated by Regulatory Authorities Than Any Other Endpoint - a Key Driver for Market Growth8.5 Cytotoxicity Testing8.5.1 Rising Need for Biosafety is Largely Contributing to the Growth of the Cytotoxicity Testing Market8.6 Ocular Toxicity Testing8.6.1 In Vitro and Ex Vivo Methods Are Gaining High Recognition for Ocular Toxicity Testing8.7 Organ Toxicity Testing8.7.1 High-Content Screening and Cell-Based Assays Are Used to Detect Organ-Specific Toxicity8.8 Phototoxicity Testing8.8.1 Validated Non-Animal Methods Are Used to Evaluate the Photosafety of Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, & Chemicals8.9 Dermal Toxicity Testing8.9.1 In Vitro Methods for Dermal Toxicity Testing Are Expected to Gain Recognition in the Coming Years8.10 Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests 9 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Cell Culture Technologies9.2.1 Cell- & Tissue-Based Technologies Are the Most Widely Adopted in In Vitro Testing9.3 High-Throughput Technologies9.3.1 Increasing Use of High-Content Imaging Technologies is Driving Market Growth9.4 Toxicogenomics9.4.1 Improvements in Proteomic Technologies Are Enhancing the Study of Gene & Protein Activity During Toxicity Analysis 10 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Industry10.1 Introduction10.2 Covid-19 Impact, by Industry10.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals10.3.1 Drug Attrition Rate is Leading to the High Adoption of In Vitro Testing Assays in the Early Stages of Drug Development10.4 Cosmetics & Household Products10.4.1 Ban on Animal Testing is Increasing the Adoption of In Vitro Assays for Safety Testing10.5 Food10.5.1 Increasing Focus on Food Safety is Driving Market Growth10.6 Chemicals10.6.1 Increasing Focus on Organoid-Based In Vitro Approaches for Chemical Testing is Propelling the Market 11 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Method11.1 Introduction11.2 Cellular Assays11.2.1 Development of Multi-Parameter Assays Will Provide Significant Growth Opportunities to Market Players11.3 Biochemical Assays11.3.1 Biochemical Assays Find Wider Application in the Pharmaceutical Industry as Compared to the Chemical and Food Industries11.4 in Silico Models11.4.1 in Silico Models Are Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period11.5 Ex-Vivo Models11.5.1 Ex-Vivo Models Are Widely Used in Skin & Eye Toxicity Testing in the Cosmetic Industry 12 In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 Covid-19 Impact, by Region12.3 Europe12.4 North America12.5 Asia-Pacific12.6 Latin America12.7 Middle East & Africa 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.3.1 Visionary Leaders13.3.2 Innovators13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators13.3.4 Emerging Companies13.4 Competitive Situation and Trends13.4.1 Product & Service Launches13.4.2 Expansions13.4.3 Acquisitions13.4.4 Other Strategies 14 Company Profiles14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.14.2 Merck Kgaa14.3 Eurofins Scientific Se14.4 GE Healthcare14.5 Covance, Inc.14.6 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.14.7 Sgs S.A.14.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.14.9 Qiagen N.V.14.10 Cyprotex plc14.11 Promega Corporation14.12 Catalent, Inc.14.13 Gentronix Limited14.14 Mb Research Laboratories14.15 Bioivt14.16 Creative Biolabs14.17 GVK Biosciences Private Limited14.18 Shanghai Medicilon Inc.14.19 Creative Bioarray14.20 Insphero 15 Related Markets16 Appendix

