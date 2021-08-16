In Time For Free Guy And The Matrix 4, MIT Game Industry Veteran Announces The Simulated Multiverse

In a follow up to The Simulation Hypothesis, MIT Computer Scientist Rizwan Virk explores the Multiverse using Simulation Theory, Video Games and the Mandela Effect

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT computer scientist and Silicon Valley video game designer Rizwan Virk announced the much anticipated follow up to his bestselling book, The Simulation Hypothesis , will be published to coincide with the release of two Hollywood blockbusters that depict different aspects of simulation theory, Free Guy in August and the new Matrix film in December.

The Simulated Multiverse explores deeper questions about the nature of space and time in all possible universes. Virk explores the idea that parallel universes are a result of different runs of the simulation, with variables changed, an idea first proffered by Philip K. Dick, and a rational explanation for the mysterious Mandela Effect. By tying science fiction ideas and Virk's extensive knowledge of computer science, quantum physics and video games, this book expands our idea of our world.

"When the Matrix came out in 1999, it was in the realm of science fiction," said Virk. "With today's advancements in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and the Metaverse, a simulated universe is not far away.

"With The Matrix 4 and Free Guy, this is the year of simulation movies; but multiverses are extremely popular too, with TV shows like Loki to The Flash and Superman & Lois."

This book explains that there are multiple versions of us running in separate but related simulated parallel universes and explains the mysterious Mandela Effect.

Virk is the founder of Play Labs @ MIT, a video game startup incubator at the MIT Game Lab, and co-founder, advisor and investor in many video game startups.

The author is also announcing that translation rights for his previous book, The Simulation Hypothesis, have been acquired will be published into a number of languages, including Chinese ( China Machine Press) Portuguese ( Citadel), French ( Editions Extraordinaires), and Japanese ( Tokuma Shoten).

The new book is available for pre-order and will be released on October 15, 2021 at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XFR749T/ or by visiting the authors website at http://www.zenentrepreneur.com/.

Bayview Books | October 15, 2021.Available as e-book and Paperback ISBN: 978-1954872004

