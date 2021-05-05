In Theaters Nationwide May 7: New Film 'Walking With Herb' Combines Sports, Humor And Second Chances

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The uplifting, new film WALKING WITH HERB takes audiences on an 18-hole rollercoaster ride as one man discovers how the impossible can become possible through faith, family and second chances... and with the help of God's motorcycle-riding messenger. In theaters nationwide on May 7, WALKING WITH HERB will inspire and entertain audiences.

WALKING WITH HERB features global star Edward James Olmos and comedy legend George Lopez.

"It was one of the best experiences I've ever had working on a film," said Olmos, who plays the lead character, and is an executive producer. "An amazing script and an excellent cast combine for a heart-warming, funny story about golf, belief and second chances."

In addition to Olmos (Academy Award® nominee, Golden Globe® and Emmy® winner, Battlestar Galactica, STAND AND DELIVER) and Lopez ( George Lopez show), WALKING WITH HERB stars Kathleen Quinlan (Academy Award® nominee, APOLLO 13).

"This is Edward James Olmos' best performance since STAND AND DELIVER," said Sid Ganis, former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science.

SYNOPSIS Joe Amable-Amo is a bank executive and former amateur golfer struggling with his faith after an unexpected tragedy. Faced with doubts about himself, his purpose and his belief in God, Joe is stunned when God tells him that he's been chosen to inspire the world and play in a world championship golf tournament. Guided by God's eccentric personal messenger, Herb, Joe learns that the seemingly impossible is possible…through faith, family and second chances.

WALKING WITH HERB premieres nationwide May 7.

Produced by Optimism Entertainment and Rio Road Entertainment, WALKING WITH HERB is directed by Ross Kagan Marks and written by Tony® winner and Academy Award® nominee Mark Medoff.

The film is executive produced by Edward James Olmos, George Lopez, Joe S. Bullock, William Blaylock. Producers are Brian Espinosa, Ross Kagan Marks and Mark Medoff.

WALKING WITH HERBis based on the book of the same name by Las Cruces, New Mexico, banker and golfer Joe S. Bullock. It was filmed in Las Cruces.

