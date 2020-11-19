In The Midst Of A Global Pandemic, ModiHealth Introduces The Bright, Hopeful Future Of A Healthcare System Designed To Empower "Your Path To Healthy, Your Way"

Discover the only integrative telemedicine and tele-wellness platform on the market engineered by experienced practitioners to support all aspects of health and wellness anywhere, anytime

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spread of COVID-19 places a strain on an already overwhelmed healthcare system, ModiHealth shines as the market's first easy, accessible, and integrative whole-person care solution. Established by Doctor of Natural Medicine and celebrated speaker/ author Dr. Rachel Eva Dew, Ph.D. in partnership with renowned neurologist and engineer Randall Wright, MD., ModiHealthis a "one-stop-shop" with increased options for - and access to - quality care. Get support from top-rated healthcare providers and wellness practitioners nationwide through the first (and only) platform to offer both traditional telemedicine and proactive tele-wellness care options, connecting patients with a wide range of top-quality practitioners for virtual care exactly where and when they need it most.

"With the arrival of COVID-19, we are entering a healthcare crisis in which patient needs for medical, wellness, and mental health care services are increasing at an astounding rate," explains Dr. Dew. "Telemedicine and telewellness are powerful solutions that enable both practitioners and patients to connect in a way that feels comfortable, convenient, safe, and supportive during these challenging times. At ModiHealth, we take this one step further by also offering whole-person health services like nutrition guidance, personal trainers, fitness classes, and lifestyle education options to support each person's journey toward better health, optimal wellness, and well-being."

An intuitive, diverse platform, ModiHealth empowers individuals to take charge of their health and increase their quality of life by removing traditional barriers of time, access, and provider availability. ModiHealth's tele-care offers easy access to appointment scheduling with top-quality care practitioners, including traditional medical doctors, complementary holistic/alternative providers, certified mental health practitioners, and health/wellness/fitness coaches. ModiHealth also enables users to proactively optimize their health and meet a wide variety of fitness/lifestyle goals with an extensive library of industry expert-led ModiHealthvideos, classes, health tools, and resources unavailable anywhere else.

Better health and well-being are just a few clicks away in a growing collection of industry expert-led online programs designed to provide the resources and in-depth guidance necessary to achieve specific health and wellness goals. Enjoy 24/7 instant access to pre-recorded programs created to manage a variety of health conditions and lifestyle changes, such as Stress Management, Balanced Nutrition, and Mindfulness. Plus, access a personalized streaming service offering innovative classes and videos designed to meet a spectrum of health, wellness, and wellbeing needs on one convenient website (and not available anywhere else!) New videos are released each week to help members continue their path to health and optimal wellbeing. Anytime, anywhere, dive into engaging courses on:

Yoga

Pilates

Meditation

Guided Visualization

Therapeutic Fitness

Injury Prevention/ Recovery

Healthy Cooking

Stress Reduction

Preventative Health

Holistic Health

Complementary, Natural/ Alternative Health

Mindfulness

Spiritual Growth

And much more!

ModiHealthis completely HIPAA compliant and offers a truly flexible care choice that requires no travel or time off work. This is the only telemedicine and tele-wellness platform offering access to every type of practitioner, including physicians, physical therapists, mental wellness counselors, life coaches, personal trainers, and more. Dr. Randall Wright, MD., summarizes: " ModiHealth is designed to be an easy-access patient portal that fosters a holistic collaboration between traditional care providers and wellness practitioners."

Discover the future of health and wellness at Modiht.com . Browse a list of care providers, purchase innovative lifestyle programs, and take advantage of an on-demand streaming service offering lifestyle education, fitness classes, and health/wellness courses through a convenient annual membership. ModiHealth: Your path to healthy, your way!

Founded in 2016 by Doctor of Natural Medicine Dr. Rachel Eva Dew, Ph.D. and Neurologist/Engineer Randall Wright, MD., ModiHealth is the only integrative telemedicine and tele-wellness platform on the market offering access to every type of practitioner, including physicians, physical therapists, mental wellness counselors, life coaches, personal trainers, and more. ModiHealth is the only online platform that offers a whole-person integrative care approach through both real-time telemedicine and tele-wellness consultations, in addition to supportive health and wellness programs/services. The extensive ModiHealth platform includes providers, practitioners, and wellness professionals in the fields of traditional medical care, integrative and alternative care, and mental health, along with nutrition experts, wellness coaches, fitness trainers, and more! Plus, users can expand their wellness and well-being through on-demand support from a health streaming service and specialized programs. Discover the future of virtual health and wellness at Modiht.com . ModiHealth: Your path to healthy, your way!

