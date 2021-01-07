In Response To Increasing Demand, Unifimoney Debuts Precious Metals Investing Feature

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif and NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifimoney , the money super-app for high-earning professionals, today announced the launch of a new Precious Metals Investing Feature for Unifimoney. Unifmoney is responding to increasing millennial investment in precious metals amid growing economic uncertainty "surrounding the global pandemic". Unifimoney Precious Metal Investing Feature enables customers to trade gold, silver, platinum and palladium in the Unifimoney app with no minimums.

Unifimoney is the first digital bank to offer precious metals investing. This new feature is powered by a partnership with GBI , one of the most trusted names in the precious metals industry, serving the world's top wealth managers, custodians, banks and e-commerce companies. Unifimoney is the first to use GBI's new API product with which Unifimoney customers can buy or sell gold and other precious metals in any dollar amount, store the metals in GBI's network of third-party vaults, or take delivery of whole coins and bars.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Unifimoney and to serve their sophisticated customer base," said Steven Feldman, CEO and co-founder of GBI. "At GBI, our mission has been to serve investors by allowing safe and easy diversification into precious metals, an asset class that provides both absolute performance and protection. We are grateful to be able to welcome a new generation of investors into the fold through Unifimoney."

With new surveys showing a surge in millennial precious metals investment, Unifimoney worked closely with GBI to quickly respond to this demand. By adding this new precious metals feature to its stack, Unifimoney remains the most comprehensive money management app in the world.

"We listen to our customers; they identify trends and have the guts to act," said Ben Soppitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Unifimoney. "Today's young, high-earning professional is searching for opportunities in this pandemic. Whether it be new asset classes or home ownership, Unifimoney is working to support their vision all in one Super-app. We are excited to launch this new feature today with our partner GBI, and look forward to continuing to innovate in step with our customers' drive for success."

About UnifimoneyUnifimoney is a premium digital bank. Its mission is to help build and protect the long-term wealth of millions of high-earning millennials, effortlessly

Unifimoney offers high-performance banking: a single mobile account that seamlessly integrates a high-yield checking account, credit and debit card, and investing. Offering a uniquely rich set of features and functionality combined with the simplicity of automation, Unifimoney is live in private beta and will be commercially available from Jan 2021 to qualifying applicants.

About GBIGBI provides alternative asset trading, transfer and storage solutions to the world's top wealth managers, custodians, banks and e-commerce companies throughout North America, Asia, and Europe.

GBI's private marketplace and logistics platform integrates into its customers' trading systems, allowing their clients to seamlessly buy, sell, store, and deliver physical precious metals and cryptocurrencies around the globe.

