In recognition of its innovation and creativity in connecting people and work, staffing leader PeopleReady received seven NYX MarCom Awards presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA). (Graphic: Business Wire)

In recognition of its innovation and creativity in connecting people and work, staffing leader PeopleReady received seven NYX MarCom Awards presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA). PeopleReady scored top honors for its communications, marketing and digital transformation efforts in the international competition which featured more than 2,000 entrants.

PeopleReady was acknowledged with three Grand awards (the competition's highest honor) for its gamified internal communications campaign aimed at driving employee engagement in the company's new culture framework; for its website redesign which complements recent enhancements to its tools to connect people and work faster and more easily than ever before; and for its JobStack® app which played a vital role in helping job seekers connect to opportunities amid the pandemic and aiding businesses in navigating an unpredictable climate. PeopleReady's brand refresh, which focuses on its new Within Reach™ brand promise, earned a gold award. And, in honor of its public education efforts to help people find work throughout the pandemic, PeopleReady earned two gold awards and one silver award for media relations work.

"Connecting people and work has never been more vital as the world of work continues to change. PeopleReady is proud to be recognized by the IAA for our purpose-driven innovation and creativity in putting quality work and a quality workforce within reach," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "From our brand and culture work to our public education and digital transformation efforts, our focus is on helping to make something that can be difficult—whether that's finding workers or finding work—easier and faster."

"An NYX Awards win is a victory unlike any other. They have achieved greatness with their ideas and approval from internationally acclaimed professionals, becoming a pillar of the industry in the process," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "These wins by PeopleReady are a testament to their unbridled talent!"

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (TBI) - Get Report, specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

