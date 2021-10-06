In Partnership With Forrester, Dashlane Presents: Zero-Trust Strategies To Manage And Secure Passwords

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane, in partnership with Forrester , will host a discussion with Dashlane CEO, JD Sherman, and Forrester Security & Risk Senior Analyst, Brian Kime, on October 13, 2021 at 1pm EST.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane, in partnership with Forrester , will host a discussion with Dashlane CEO, JD Sherman, and Forrester Security & Risk Senior Analyst, Brian Kime, on October 13, 2021 at 1pm EST. The webinar, " Zero-Trust Strategies to Manage and Secure Passwords ," will focus on a common culprit behind high-visibility security incidents in 2021: unsecure password management.

Sherman and Kime will discuss how the cybersecurity situation over the past couple of years has caused the U.S. government to call for businesses to use zero-trust architecture. These two skilled cybersecurity professionals will also dive into how every employee contributes to an organization's security, ways to combine password management practices with zero-trust strategies, and ultimately, what to do to keep your data safe.

Register here to join the compelling and thought-provoking conversation.

Brian Kime is a senior analyst at Forrester serving security and risk professionals. He covers cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability risk management, and industrial control system security. In this role, Brian helps organizations identify, assess, and prioritize cyber and physical threats; prepare for emerging attack vectors; and reduce cyber risk in enterprise IT and operational technology (OT) environments. Prior to entering the information security field, Kime spent many years on active duty in the US Army, including a deployment to Afghanistan, where he provided tactical intelligence support to US Army special forces teams building local security forces. Kime is qualified as an Army cyber operations planner. He continues to serve in the US Army Reserve supporting the Army's future force modernization enterprise.

Currently leading a 300+ global team across New York, Paris and Lisbon and supporting Dashlane's continued commitment to building the best password management service for both businesses and consumers, JD Sherman has decades of experience from leadership roles at IBM, Akami and HubSpot. Sherman presently serves on the Board of Directors of Citrix Systems, a software company that provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. He has also served on the Boards of Fiserv, Cypress Semiconductor, 3Com, and AMI Semiconductor.

About Dashlane Dashlane is a web and mobile app that simplifies password management for people and businesses. We empower organizations to protect company and employee data while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-partnership-with-forrester-dashlane-presents-zero-trust-strategies-to-manage-and-secure-passwords-301394379.html

SOURCE Dashlane