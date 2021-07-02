In Partnership Between UN Women And The Kingdom Of Bahrain: The Second Round Of Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa's Global Award For Women Empowerment Launched During The "Generation Equality" Forum

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UN-Women in partnership and cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain through the Supreme Council for Women, organized a global virtual event on Thursday, July 1 st, to launch the Second Round of Princess...

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UN-Women in partnership and cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain through the Supreme Council for Women, organized a global virtual event on Thursday, July 1 st, to launch the Second Round of Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa's Global Award for Women Empowerment and announce the call for applications to the award.

The Award aims to demonstrate the impact of the efforts and contributions of governments, companies, civil society organizations and individuals in empowering women and girls around the world, where the international commitment to the award not only confirms the support to global efforts towards enhancing the status of women, but also contributes directly to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly gender balance and equal opportunities.

The Award also focuses on highlighting efforts that achieve justice in equal opportunities between women and men in public life, show appreciation to institutional and individual efforts, initiatives and projects that target mainstreaming women's needs, and foster community endeavors drawing on local experiences, talent, and creativity to reinforce the empowerment of women and the socio-economic security of women and their families.

The announcement of the award was held during the Generation Equality Forum, hosted by the Government of France and co-organized with the Government of Mexico, under the supervision of UN Women.

