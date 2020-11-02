In One Year, Zogo Partners With 60 Financial Institutions To Reimagine Financial Literacy

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 1, 2020, Zogo celebrated the one-year anniversary of the launch of its gamified financial literacy app that pays people to learn about personal finance.

Since launching, the app has garnered nearly 80,000 organic users who have completed more than 1.5 million bite-sized lessons in topics such as buying a car, getting a credit card or opening a bank account.

Zogo has also partnered with more than 60 financial institutions across 33 states, including community-based banks and credit unions as well as Fortune 500 companies.

"Zogo has seen such incredible growth, and we're so thankful for each and every one of our partners that have made this possible," said Bolun Li, founder and CEO. "It's so inspiring to work with so many institutions that truly believe in the power of financial education."

Zogo works to help financial organizations across the country improve digital engagement, revitalize financial education initiatives and build stronger relationships with Gen Z, the new generation of financial consumers.

Li came up with the idea for the company while still a student at Duke University, when he realized how little he and his friends knew about money — and how few resources were available to help them learn.

"There weren't many financial literacy programs out there that truly took young people's needs and habits into account." said Li. "I knew that if we brought financial education to their mobile devices — and offered real rewards — we could get young people engaged in finance."

Despite all the progress of the past year, Li said the company has no intention of resting on its laurels.

"In just a year, we have made such incredible strides toward truly revolutionizing the way we think about financial literacy," Li said. "We're excited for what's ahead — this is day one for Zogo."

About ZogoZogo is a financial technology company based in Durham, N.C. that works to inspire the underbanked to become financially savvy. Zogo helps financial institutions connect with their members by teaching financial fundamentals through its app that pays users to learn. Zogo's app has won numerous industry accolades, including "Best of Show" at Finovate Fall 2019 and NACUSO 2019 Next Big Idea Competition. Key investors and advisors include Techstars, a former CEO of Sageworks, and faculty from Duke University. To learn more, visit www.zogofinance.com .

