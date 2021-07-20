In New Corporate Responsibility Report, Alliant Energy Announces Progress Toward Clean Energy Vision

MADISON, Wis., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alliant Energy releases its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR) highlighting advancements in renewable energy and progress on their Clean Energy Vision. The report focuses on the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs and their continued emphasis on the communities they serve.

When it comes to progress, the company states that successful execution of its strategy has yielded the following achievements:

42% CO 2 reduction since 2005.

reduction since 2005. 1,100 megawatts (MW) of coal retired with plans of retiring another 1,300 MW by the end of 2024.

10% of light-duty fleet vehicles are electric.

66% water reduction since 2005.

"We take great pride in advancing a more sustainable future through our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities," said Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO John Larsen. "It's one of the many reasons I am pleased to announce our plan to add more than one million trees to our service areas over the next decade, in honor of our customers."

To achieve this goal, Alliant Energy will partner with organizations and communities throughout Iowa and Wisconsin in support of public forest restoration and preservation, urban forestry projects and other tree planting efforts.

The new tree planting initiative is in addition to plans to expand solar energy generation and build out the connected energy network while focusing on building a stronger, more diverse energy grid.

Collectively, these initiatives are positioning Alliant Energy to achieve their sustainability goals, which include eliminating all coal from their generation fleet by 2040 and achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity they generate by 2050. These goals are part of Alliant Energy's Clean Energy Blueprint, the company's roadmap to a cleaner, more reliable and resilient energy generation future.

Alliant Energy places equal importance on thoughtfully addressing the social needs of the communities it proudly serves. Guided by their Care for others value, workplace diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives continue to be a cornerstone of the company's focus. The company has six Employee Resource Groups dedicated to creating a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging for employees. Additionally, they have expanded their pre-apprenticeship learning and internship programs, and increased their investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and early careers programs.

In the past year, Alliant Energy has been named to:

Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index which highlights fewer than 400 companies from around the world for their commitment to supporting gender equality in the workplace.

Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies list and ranked number 12 for its social responsibility efforts.

Corporate Equality Index, for the fourth year in a row; issued by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Alliant Energy earned a perfect score in 2020.

Site Selection Magazine's list as a Top Utility in Economic Development; only 20 businesses nationwide are selected for the list based on contributions to community development, job creation and collaboration with institutions of higher learning.

Additionally, the report provides extensive ESG performance data and information aligned with voluntary sustainability frameworks including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

The Alliant Energy Corporate Responsibility Report can be accessed at alliantenergy.com/responsibility .

Media contact: Melissa McCarville (319) 786-4169 | melissamccarville@alliantenergy.com Investor Relations contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146 | zacfields@alliantenergy.com

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) - Get Report provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified because they include words such as "plans," "will," "target," "goals," or other words or expressions of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans or strategies, the tree planting initiative, our clean energy vision, and future emissions reductions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. Actual results could be materially affected by the following factors, among others: regulatory approvals; permit approvals; unanticipated construction issues, delays or expenditures; failure of equipment and technology to perform as expected; unanticipated delays or other issues in accessing and planting trees; political conditions in Alliant Energy's service territories; changes to Alliant Energy's access to capital markets; adverse impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to the pandemic; and economic conditions in Alliant Energy's service territory. These factors should be considered when evaluating the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof and Alliant Energy undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.