In Hot Real Estate Market Homebuyers Prioritize 5G & High-speed Internet

According to new study, 90% of homebuyers prioritize fast reliable home internet and good cellular service when looking for a home.

Nearly 8-in-10 homebuyers say 5G home internet makes a home more valuable.

Three-quarters of U.S. homebuyers say they need 5G technology even more when at home than when on the go.

Two-thirds of realtors say their clients more frequently sought information about access to broadband home internet (69%) and cellular service (66%) over the past year than before the pandemic.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today released findings of a new study detailing U.S. homebuyers' connectivity preferences following a turbulent year of remote working and learning. The study, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, found that access to high-speed home internet and fast, reliable cell service at home is a must-have for homebuyers. Nearly 8-in-10 American homebuyers surveyed believe 5G home internet and access to a 5G cell network increased a home's value. With two of America's most awarded networks, Verizon home internet has a variety of options built for where you live, such as Fios Home Internet and LTE Home Internet. Plus, 5G Home Internet is available in more and more areas.

"Reliable connectivity at home and on the go is more important than ever, as evidenced by its influence over what homebuyers look for in a home," said Ronan Dunne, Verizon Consumer Group CEO. "In addition to our continued build of our 5G mobile network, our commitment to bring 5G Home Internet to 50 million households by 2025 delivers on the excitement Americans feel for the 5G future."

Fast cell service & home internet is a must have for homebuyers. In fact, 90% of prospective homebuyers say it is important that their new home have fast home internet and good cellular service. That makes connectivity a higher priority for homebuyers than proximity to good schools (64%), commute time (66%), modern appliances (86%), or nearby attractions and amenities (85%).

Pandemic Impact

Prospective homebuyers say the coronavirus pandemic has made fast, reliable cellular (80%) and home (85%) internet service more important in their search for a home.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of prospective buyers say that given their need for bandwidth at home, they need 5G more at home than they do on the go.

Two-thirds of realtors say their clients more frequently sought information about access to broadband home internet (69%) and cellular service (66%) over the past year than before the pandemic.

5G can boost home values

The overwhelming majority of those shopping for a home say access to 5G home internet (77%) and 5G cell network (75%) make a home more valuable. Realtors agree that home values are positively impacted by access to 5G home internet (75%) and 5G cell network (73%).

Homebuyers express excitement about 5G benefits including higher internet speed (90%), enhanced security (88%), simpler home internet setup (85%), more coverage in more places (84%), uninterrupted streaming (83%) and higher quality video calls (82%).

Survey of real estate professionals This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Verizon between April 1 - April 12, 2021 among a national sample of 250 real estate agents and brokers who operate in a current or future 5G Home market. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

