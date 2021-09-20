In Honor Of The Biggest Night In Television, HempHera & GBK Brand Bar Hosted The Most Anticipated Luxury Lounge Of The Season

Over $40K in Gifts and Trips were Given to the Celebrity Guests Attending While On-Site Rapid Covid Testing Kept All Attendees Safe

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 17 & Saturday, September 18 HempHera and GBK Brand Bar hosted a two-day luxury celebrity gifting lounge to celebrate the best and brightest in television. Each attendee was given a rapid Covid-19 test from Madek Health Systems before entering, a scheduled appointment time, and measures were taken to have the event spaced out in compliance with Covid-19 occupancy guidelines to ensure a safe environment for the guests.

Held on the rooftop penthouse of the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, the celebrity guests were dazzled by HempHera Kosmetikos and their Greek God & Goddess inspired Luxury NanoAmplified CBD Skincare Collection where they were gifted their best-selling skincare products as well as a pain relief gift set. Over 60 of the biggest stars of television attended including 2021 EMMY winner Evan Peters, 2021 Emmy nominees Jeremy Swift ( Ted Lasso), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Brendan Scannell (Bonding), Sherry Marsh (Pose) along with past Emmy winners Viola Davis and Martin Short. Also in attendance were stars of the Emmy nominated shows Jenna Lyng Adams and Melissa Tang (Kominsky Method), Christian Isaiah and Shanola Hampton (Shameless), Cameron Crovetti (Big Little Lies), Taylor Nichols (Pen15), Rose Abdoo (Hacks), Gianni Decenzo (Cobra Kai), Victoria Tate (Morning Show), and Fortune Feimster (Drag Race). Some of the other stars that stopped by include Malin Akerman, Nia Vardalos, Ryan O'Conner, Saul Rubinek, Raven Symone, Patrick Gallagher, Leslie-Ann Brandt, Mekhi Phifer, Shawn Hatosy, Isaac Keys, Nika King, Abraham Lin, Shannon Elizabeth, Jordyn Curet, Jaylin Fletcher, Greta Onieogou, Larray, Marcel Spears, Melissa Roxburg, Timon K. Durett and many, many more.

Once inside the lounge, the celebrated guests enjoyed delicious vegan sushi from Kuleana, the world's smoothest tequila - Suavecito, gifts by Magnetic Hair Design (100% remy magnetic hair extensions) and Pump Pal (the first reusable fuel glove). The party atmosphere included a live performance by singer Joey Emmanuel and tunes by DJ Aaron Colbert.

Other brands that were gifting amazing items included Blazing Bull Grills, trips by Sailrock Resort and Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences, hotel stays at LaPeer Hotel, gift cards to St. Felix Restaurant and in-home chef from Hibachi House LA, spirits gifted included NEFT Vodka, Cardinal du Four Armagnac - 21 Rebellion, Boxed Water, human clothing by James Peter Henry and Lavie by CK and for pets by MOSHIQA and art by Ringo 4u2c (International Pop Artist) and Sean M. Flynn Photography. Wellness gifts were provided by Elite Aesthetics, Dogpound Recovery, and PBV Varnish anti-aging beauty. Still more gifts were provided by Cinquieme Gauche Interiors, Price.com, Kamaria Jewelry, Session Goods bongs and pipes, MOTEV luxury global transportation and more. As part of their commitment to giving back, GBK partnered with She Angels and Goodwill to give the celebrity guests attending the opportunity to be educated about the good work they are doing to help so many people in need. The causes were also given one of the $40,000 gift bags to auction off to raise more funds for their cause. Talent and press secured by Mosaic PR.

Any media inquiries and/or interview request, please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations at: tad@mosaicpr.com

GBK Brand Bar is the world's premiere Celebrity Gifting lounge that is dedicated to providing high quality, tailor-made service to its individual clients. GBK Brand Bar is known for integrating the Entertainment, Luxury Consumer Products and Non-Profit industries to create unique and memorable high-profile experiences that maximize its clients' brand-building efforts. GBK Brand Bar's CEO Gavin Keilly is a well-established name in Luxury Celebrity Lounges with over 20 years' experience as an industry leader. His lounges are legendary in Hollywood (and beyond) for having not only the best gifts, but always attracts the hottest celebs who continue to come back year after year.

