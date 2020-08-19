In Honor Of Its 100th Anniversary, NVNA And Hospice Launches Grace Campaign To Raise $4.5M By 2021

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 100 th anniversary, NVNA and Hospice, a non-profit home health care and hospice agency serving 27 communities on the South Shore, launched its Grace Campaign to raise $4.5M by 2021, of which $2.8M has already been raised. Under the leadership of Campaign Chair Jane Steinmetz, Managing Principal, Ernst & Young, donations will help establish a fund for the future that will build on the mission of the Pat Roche Hospice Home and further enhance the agency's Palliative Care Division.

To honor 100 years of service, NVNA and Hospice introduced the Amy Sylvester Award for Healthcare Excellence. Named after its founder, the award is presented to individuals who have made an impact on national and local health care.

The first of two awards was posthumously awarded to Former First Lady Barbara Bush who was a champion for end of life care. Early in her tenure as First Lady, Mrs. Bush visited Grandma's House, a group home for abandoned babies and young children afflicted with the HIV virus. Photographed holding a baby with the AIDS virus, Mrs. Bush elevated the national conversation. A strong advocate for hospice care, Mrs. Bush announced publicly in her final days that she would be receiving palliative and hospice care in lieu of continued medical treatment, which allowed her to pass peacefully at home surrounded by family. Her granddaughter, Barbara P. Bush, CEO and co-founder of GlobalHealth Corps, accepted the award on her behalf.

"I am excited to join the NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund and officially kick-off the Grace Campaign, celebrating 100 years of NVNA and Hospice," said Barbara P. Bush. "It is such an honor to participate and have the opportunity to accept the Amy Sylvester Award for Healthcare Excellence on behalf of my late grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush."

The second award went to Michael O'Reilly, COO at Fidelity Digital Assets. Michael is the former Board Chair of the NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund Board of Trustees, and one of its founding members. Recognizing the need for a strategic plan and governance structure for the charitable fund, Michael agreed to serve as the first fundraising chair where he consistently advocated for NVNA and Hospice's mission with a clear strategy and generous philanthropic commitment. Since 2015, the community has donated over $8M to the agency's patient care programs, which is a direct result of the framework he authored and implemented.

"In launching the Grace Campaign, we are looking toward our next century of care," said Renee McInnes, RN, CEO of NVNA and Hospice. "Philanthropy is a vital part of our work and the generosity of the community supporting our mission is inspiring."

About NVNA and HospiceNVNA and Hospice is an independent non-profit providing the full continuum of care - from home health and palliative, to hospice and private pay services (NVNA WORKS) - to patients and families in 27 communities on Massachusetts' South Shore. It also owns and operates the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. To learn more visit www.nvna.org or call (781) 659-2342.

