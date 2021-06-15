In-flight Entertainment Systems Market | $ 296.24 Million Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The in-flight entertainment systems market is poised to grow by USD 296.24 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the in-flight entertainment systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing air passenger traffic, the increasing demand for media and connectivity for a better travel experience, and technological advancements and partnerships.
The in-flight entertainment systems market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing trend of BYOD aboard aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The in-flight entertainment systems market covers the following areas:
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market SizingIn-flight Entertainment Systems Market ForecastIn-flight Entertainment Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Burrana Pty Ltd.
- FDS Avionics Corp.
- GOGO LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Inmarsat Group Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Safran SA
- Thales Group
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
- Viasat Inc.
Related Reports on Communication Services Include:
Global Digital OOH Market- The digital OOH market is segmented by application (retail, recreation, banking, transportation, and others), type (in-store advertising and outdoor advertising), category (billboards, shelter, transit, and street furniture), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Mobile Advertising Market- The mobile advertising market is segmented by type (display, search, and SMS), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Vendor Landscape Overview
- Recovery phase
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Burrana Pty Ltd.
- FDS Avionics Corp.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
- GOGO LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Inmarsat Group Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Safran SA
- Thales Group
- Viasat Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/in-flight-entertainment-systemsmarket￼Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-systems-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-flight-entertainment-systems-market---296-24-million-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17000-technavio-research-reports-301311174.html
SOURCE Technavio