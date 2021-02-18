In-Depth Analysis Of The Top 20 Vaccine Companies 2020: Business Overview, Vaccines Portfolio, Promising Vaccines In Clinical Development, Recent Development

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 20 Vaccine Companies In-Depth Analysis 2020: Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Emergent BioSolutions, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Seqirus (CSL Limited), Other Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the top 20 vaccine companies' market dynamics, opportunities, competitive landscape and discusses major trends.

The report offers the most up-to-date top 20 vaccine companies market data from 2015 to 2019. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share and ranking with the percentage of all the leading 20 vaccine companies. The report also provides a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the vaccine market. Key trends in terms of collaboration and partnership deals, merger and acquisition, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreements are analyzed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of the top 20 vaccine companies in the vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, vaccines market value analysis, and strategic development.

Report Scope:

The Total Market Value of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies

Top 20 Vaccine Companies Market Share and Ranking in the Vaccines Market

Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the Vaccines Market

Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaborations, Partnerships, Merger and Acquisitions, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

In-depth Assessment of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Market Value Analysis, and Strategic Development

Key Questions Answered in this Market Research Report:

Who are the top 20 leading companies in the vaccine market?

What is the top leading companies' strategic development?

Which company has the highest market share in the vaccine market?

How many vaccines are in clinical development by the top leading companies?

What is the vaccine market value of the top leading companies?

How many vaccines available in the market by the top leading companies?

What are the major drivers of the vaccine market?

What are the major inhibitors of the vaccine market?

What are the major deals happenings in the vaccine market?

What is the competitive landscape in the vaccine market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Total Market Value of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies (2015 - 2019)

3. Market Share Analysis of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies (%)

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors in the Vaccine Market4.1 Key Market Drivers4.2 Key Market Inhibitors

5. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Vaccine Market5.1 Merger & Acquisitions5.2 Collaboration Deals5.3 Licensing Agreement5.4 Exclusive Agreement5.5 Distribution Agreement5.6 Partnership Deals

6. Top 20 Vaccine Companies in the Vaccine Market6.1 Sanofi Pasteur6.1.1 Business Overview6.1.2 Vaccines Portfolio6.1.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis6.1.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development6.1.5 Recent Development6.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)6.3 Merck & Co., Inc.6.4 Pfizer6.5 AstraZeneca6.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma6.7 Emergent BioSolutions6.8 Astellas Pharma Inc6.9 Valneva6.10 Seqirus (CSL Limited)6.11 Bavarian Nordic6.12 Sinovac6.13 Panacea Biotec6.14 Dynavax Technologies Corporation6.15 Bharat Biotech6.16 Serum Institute of India6.17 Biological E. Limited6.18 Grifols6.19 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc6.20 Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

