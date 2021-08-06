In Commemoration Of Hip Hop's 48th Anniversary The Universal Hip Hop Museum & The City Of New York Presents "It's Time For Hip Hop In NYC" A Free Concert Series During NYC Homecoming Week, August 14-22

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) and the City of New York proudly presents "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC," a series of free concerts during New York City's Homecoming Week, August 14 - 22. In celebration of Hip Hop culture's 48th anniversary, the UHHM is bringing the culture back to the boroughs where it all began. The concert series will make its way to each of the boroughs of NYC (The Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, & Queens), kicking off in The Bronx on Monday, August 16th and wrapping up in Queens on Friday, August 20th.

Free tickets now available HERE for the "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" concert series produced by New York City, the Universal Hip Hop Museum, and IDEKO

The UHHM has tapped an array of Hip Hop and Hip Hop influenced artists (Latin freestyle, dance, techno, and funk) to grace the city's outdoor stages, in celebration of New York City's comeback during NYC Homecoming Week . The dynamic line up, representing every era of Hip Hop, includes KRS One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Raekwon, Ghostface, Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, Too $hort, and a much anticipated set from George Clinton & The P-Funk All Stars on Friday. The free concerts will be livestreamed by Behind The Rhyme, a channel on Twitch. See full line up below:

Monday, August 16 th, 3:00 p.m. at Orchard Beach in The Bronx - KRS One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma , Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock, Ultra Magnetic MC's

- KRS One, Slick Rick, , Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock, Ultra Magnetic MC's Tuesday, August 17 th, 4:00 p.m. at Midland Beach on Staten Island - Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Crystal Waters , DJ Chuck Chillout, EMPD, Force MDs, Hakim Green , HeeSun Lee , Kool Keith , Lizzy Ashliegh, Pharoahe Monch, Rikki, Rob Base

- Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, , DJ Chuck Chillout, EMPD, Force MDs, , , , Lizzy Ashliegh, Pharoahe Monch, Rikki, Thursday, August 19 th, 4:00 p.m. at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn - Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, C&C Music Factory, DJ Mr. Cee, Elle Varner , Judy Torres , Lizzy Ashliegh, Maino, Obasi Jackson , Papoose, PopMaster Fabel, Special Ed, Stetsasonic, Sweet Sensation, Young Devyn

- Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, C&C Music Factory, DJ Mr. Cee, , , Lizzy Ashliegh, Maino, , Papoose, PopMaster Fabel, Special Ed, Stetsasonic, Sweet Sensation, Young Devyn Friday, August 20 th, 4:00 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens - George Clinton & The P-Funk All Stars with Special Guests, Too $hort, DJ Hurricane, DJ Wiz, EPMD, Havoc of the Infamous Mobb Deep, Yo-Yo

**Select artists will be available for interviews upon request**

"Hip Hop comes home to celebrate NYC Homecoming Week!" said Rocky Bucano, Executive Director and President of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. "Many of the artists performing in these shows are native New Yorkers hailing from the five boroughs. It's their talent, creativity and passion for the culture that spread it from the stoops, parks and playgrounds to stages worldwide. The Universal Hip Hop Museum is proud to welcome them home, back to where it all began."

"I'm excited to see this marquee event for NYC's homecoming kick off in The Bronx. The Birthplace of Hip Hop will set the tone for the upcoming "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" concerts around New York City. This will be a show you do not want to miss," said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

"You don't want to miss the local, legendary talent performing throughout NYC Homecoming Week," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "As we celebrate this Summer of New York City, we're proud to partner with Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to bring these momentous concerts to our boroughs, free of charge. And if you get a ticket, you can go as long as you have proof of your first dose of an approved COVID vaccine."

Tickets for all NYC Homecoming Week concerts are now available and can be found HERE . All media personnel who plan to cover one or more of the Homecoming week concerts must complete a media request form HERE by Wednesday, August 11th.

To cover a NYC Homecoming Week concert, all media must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, except for persons who are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability, who will be provided reasonable accommodation. Proof of vaccination includes at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca/Oxford.

Media can present proof of vaccination by showing their:

CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card;

A photo (digital or printout) of their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card;

New York City COVID SAFE App; or

New York State Excelsior Pass. (Note: You do not have to be a New York State resident to obtain an Excelsior Pass, however, you must be fully vaccinated to use the pass.)

Any media who is not able to get vaccinated because of a disability will be required to:

Sign an attestation to that effect to enter the concert;

Present proof of a negative COVID PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test taken within 72 hours prior to the concert; and

If medically able to tolerate a face-covering, wear a mask for the entire duration of the concert.

Media questions for "It's Time for the Hip Hop in NYC" concert series can be addressed to 316042@email4pr.com and 316042@email4pr.com. A targeted logistical media advisory will be released at a later date.

Media should register for Press Credentials HERE

CONTACT: DECOTA LETMAN, The Chamber Group 316042@email4pr.com

RENEE FOSTER, Dir. of Communications, The Universal Hip Hop Museum347-278-4899 316042@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-commemoration-of-hip-hops-48th-anniversary-the-universal-hip-hop-museum--the-city-of-new-york-presents-its-time-for-hip-hop-in-nyc-a-free-concert-series-during-nyc-homecoming-week-august-14-22-301350394.html

SOURCE Universal Hip Hop Museum