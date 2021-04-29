In Celebration Of Mother's Day, Best-Selling Children's Book Author Marianne Richmond Partners With National Charity Miracle Flights For Free Virtual Story Time On Saturday, May 8

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved children's book author and illustrator Marianne Richmond is teaming up with the national charity Miracle Flights for a free virtual Mother's Day story time event on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. PDT/ 1 p.m. EDT. Registration is open at http://bit.ly/MiracleFlights.

The first 50 registered attendees will receive a free copy of Richmond's newest book, I Promise You, which Richmond will read aloud during the event. The reading will be followed by a special activity designed to be inclusive for children of all ages and ability levels.

Beautifully illustrated, I Promise You is an encouraging message to children of all ages and a reassurance of all the things parents and caregivers can promise them: belonging, acceptance, listening and love.

"I especially love the beauty and relevance of this message for the Miracle Flights families who encounter the unique ups and downs of having a medically fragile child," says Richmond. "These parents cannot promise easy, perfect or fair, but they can promise presence - and this is everything."

As the nation's leading medical flight charity, Miracle Flights provides free plane tickets to help critically ill children and their families reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities. Since its founding in 1985, the organization has provided more than 136,000 flights to families in medical crisis.

The struggle Miracle Flights families face is one Richmond connects with from her own experience. As a child, she suffered from epileptic seizures caused by a benign brain tumor that went undiscovered until she was in her 20s.

"I have much empathy and admiration for the families facing medical challenges. I experienced much alone-ness in my own journey, so watching Miracle Flights come alongside families touches me deeply," says Richmond. "As a mom now to four kids myself, I think I speak for many parents and caregivers who want our kids to know, 'Come what may, I'm here and available.'"

Richmond's story time event will take place during the Miracle Flights "Smiles with Miles" virtual kids club, a free 45-minute monthly meetup for children of all ages and abilities, hosted on Zoom by the charity's mascot, Miles the Bear. Inclusive activities include games, scavenger hunts, show-and-tell, cooking, crafts, music and more.

About Marianne Richmond

Beloved author and illustrator, Marianne Richmond, has touched the lives of millions for two decades through her award-winning books, greeting cards, and other gift products that offer people the most heartfelt way to connect with each other. She lives in the Nashville area. Visit www.mariannerichmond.com.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialty medical care only available far from home. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 136,704 flights and typically books more than 600 flights per month on commercial airlines across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

