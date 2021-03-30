In Addition To Receiving The Highest Scores Across G2's Global Grids®, Asana Also Topped The APAC Grid® For The Second Quarter In A Row. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2's Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Project Management, marking six consecutive quarters in the prestigious ranking's Leader quadrant.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) , a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2's Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Project Management, marking six consecutive quarters in the prestigious ranking's Leader quadrant. Based on more than 7,000 customer reviews on G2, 91% of respondents rated Asana with a 99 out of 100 score on user satisfaction and market presence for project management, the highest of all 146 vendors evaluated.

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana as a leading project and work management platform. In addition to receiving the highest scores across G2's global Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business Grids®, Asana also received the highest Implementation Index for Work Management. A testament to its continued growth and popularity within global organizations, Asana topped Grids® across eight regions for the second quarter in a row, including Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, India, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and the United Kingdom.

"Being recognized by our global customers as their collaboration tool of choice illustrates the power of Asana in driving real-time clarity and alignment for distributed teams," said Chris Farinacci, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. "Everything we do at Asana is in service of our customers. Our G2 leadership ranking further validates our commitment to building a leading work management platform empowering teams with the clarity and coordination needed to thrive in an increasingly distributed world."

Determined by customer satisfaction and scale (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), the 2021 Grid® Report for Project Management ranks vendors into four categories - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.

"It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users' experience in buying, implementing and using it," said Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2. "We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users."

Reviewers praised Asana for its ability to align decentralized teams and help them achieve their goals. Notable enterprise customer reviews highlight Asana's leadership across distributed work, its leading ecosystem of essential integrations, and tools to balance workloads, including:

"Any tool that supports a good number of integrations keeps teams running smoothly. [...] With Asana, teams can create projects, organize tasks, assign responsibilities, bring dispersed information into one place, track project deadlines, and much more." -- Software Engineer

"During COVID-19, Asana has been essential to our team keeping on tasks and prioritizing the right things. We use it [...] to ensure that all our team members are doing well and that no critical path tasks are being delayed. [...] Asana makes it easy to both manage those that report to you and manage upwards as well." -- Enterprise Worker

"Today, almost all organizations work with tools to increase the productivity of their team. Planning is essential to meet deadlines, avoid stress, lose sleep, and create last-minute presentations. [...] Asana is one of the best work management tools that has gained special attention in my workplace. By implementing Asana in your day-to-day life, you will be able to optimize your time, gain productivity and meet your goals within a set time frame." -- Human Resources Director

"Asana is an excellent tool to increase the organization and productivity of my team at work. The platform has allowed me to create, distribute and manage the flow of jobs and tasks in order to maintain order from start to finish." -- Microinformatics Specialist Technician

For more information on how individuals, teams and entire organizations achieve their most ambitious goals, with Asana, visit asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

