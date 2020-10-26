In A Brand First, Garden Of Life® Launches An Exciting New Line Of Dr. Formulated Supplements Available Only At Target

A sweeping nationwide retail introduction aimed at strengthening the immune system, promoting deep, restful sleep, and supporting the prenatal health of millions of guests

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life ®, the leader in science-based formulas made from clean, traceable, organic and non-GMO ingredients, has introduced several new products available exclusively at all 1,844 Target stores and online.

Formulated by one of America's leading physicians, this new collection includes products created for adults as well as products tailored for the specific needs of children, supporting overall immune health † and promoting rest throughout the sleep cycle. † Garden of Life is also introducing its first Prenatal Multi + DHA, combining two essential prenatal supplements into one small softgel, supporting both mom's immune health and baby's development. †

It's good timing, as the entire country is focused on health.

SUPPLEMENTS ARE ESSENTIAL PARTS OF OUR DAILY HEALTH ROUTINE: PROMOTING A HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM IN-SEASON AND ALL YEAR ROUND

Garden of Life President Brian Ray affirms the timeliness and sheer necessity of this launch.

"We have all endured an unprecedented time over this last year, and now we are entering cough, cold and flu season. Everyone is paying closer attention to immune health these days than any other time that I can remember," he states. "But at Garden of Life, our mission has always been to empower extraordinary health . Making clean, traceable and innovative supplements to support digestive and immune system health is our priority."

"We are very excited to work closely with Target on the introduction of our newest line of Dr. Formulated products. The entire line is Non-GMO Project Verified, full of wholesome organic ingredients and formulated by one of the country's best medical doctors. I'm excited to offer Target guests these meaningful products to support their overall health and well-being at this time," he says.

Ray sees these supplements as the perfect pairing for a healthy lifestyle that combines a diet rich in organic vegetables, fruits and clean proteins with regular exercise and deep, restful sleep every day.

THE PROOF IS IN THE PERFORMANCE: TIME-TESTED FORMULAS BY A NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED PHYSICIAN AND AUTHOR

The Garden of Life team worked collaboratively with David Perlmutter, M.D. - the actual doctor behind "Dr. Formulated" products - to create this exclusive collection. Dr. Perlmutter is often referred to as "America's Neurologist." He is a New York Times best-selling author and is a distinguished fellow of the American College of Nutrition and is a nationally recognized thought leader promoting healthier living.

Dr. Perlmutter's foundational beliefs are clearly seen in all of Garden of Life's Dr. Formulated products:

Start with whole foods. Each product is made from whole foods with nutrients that your body is able to easily recognize and absorb.

Each product is made from whole foods with nutrients that your body is able to easily recognize and absorb. Fully traceable. Each and every ingredient is fully traceable back to the seed so we can ensure the purity of the product and the fairness of the supply chain.

Each and every ingredient is fully traceable back to the seed so we can ensure the purity of the product and the fairness of the supply chain. Clean and pure.Each product is clean, made from pure, organic foods with no chemical-based binders or fillers.

Using these guiding principles, Garden of Life is launching five distinct product formulas at Target:

Dr. Formulated Elderberry Immune Gummies † for Adults and for KidsWith two delicious formulas, one for adults and one for kids, these formulas support immune health using two of the most clinically researched herbs for immune support † - elderberry and echinacea. The traditional medicinal herbs are combined with antioxidant-rich whole foods, vitamins C, D and zinc. † Both of these gummy formulas are Non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Gluten Free Certified and vegetarian.

Dr. Formulated Sleep Gummies for Adults and for KidsGetting a good night's rest is essential for our immune system, focus, concentration and overall well-being. With two delicious formulas, one for adults and one for kids, these formulas foster rest throughout the sleep cycle † with time-tested traditional sleep herbs: chamomile, valerian and lemon balm, plus L-theanine to help adults and kids relax and fall asleep quickly and wake up feeling refreshed. † Both of these formulas come in delicious, berry-flavored gummies that are melatonin-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Certified Gluten Free and vegan.

Dr. Formulated Prenatal Multi + DHA featuring just one softgel daily Starting at preconception, women are advised to supplement with a multi that includes at least 800 mcg of folate to support baby's neural tube development, 27 mg of iron for blood health and energy and other essential vitamins, including vitamins C, B12 and K. This exciting new formula delivers all of these essential whole food vitamins and minerals, plus 400mg of essential omega-3 DHA, in one easy-to-swallow softgel. Non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Gluten Free Certified and sustainably-sourced MSC Certified, each softgel supports both mom's and baby's health during preconception, pregnancy and nursing. †

TOP-SHELF WELL-BEING FOR ALL: BECAUSE EVERY GUEST DESERVES A HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM

Target Corporation is honored to be working with its long-standing vendor partner Garden of Life to fulfill the growing health and wellness needs of guests in all parts of the country.

With this Target-exclusive Dr. Formulated collection from Garden of Life, everyone can more fully embrace the season - and their lives - with smart, healthy immune-system solutions.

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists - all to Empower Extraordinary Health. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

CONTACT: Alyssa Rotunno(212) 494-8606 gardenoflife@clynch.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-a-brand-first-garden-of-life-launches-an-exciting-new-line-of-dr-formulated-supplements-available-only-at-target-301159613.html

SOURCE Garden of Life