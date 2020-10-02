SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Save the Date for IMVU Halloween Club Night : a hyper-curated all-day and night global music event, hosted by a world-renowned drag artist. She was recently featured on the cover of Vogue and her music has won awards, including Latin GRAMMYs, MTV Music Awards, and more. During the event, IMVU will debut brand new technology featuring streaming video in 3D chat rooms introducing viewing parties for users and their friends. Full details will be revealed via DICE.FM in the coming weeks!

WHEN: Halloween - Saturday, October 31, 2020

12:00PM UTC—06:00AM UTC

8:00AM Eastern—2:00AM Eastern

Eastern—2:00AM Eastern 5:00AM Pacific—11:00PM Pacific

COST: The event is free; donations are encouraged to benefit the National Independent Venue Association ( NIVA ) #SaveOurStages initiative to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States.

RSVP: For updates on this mega-event, subscribe here via DICE.FM .

About IMVU, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world's largest avatar social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the App Store, where millions of users customize their characters and explore over 40,000 destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU's massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of users power IMVU's peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual goods and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items.

The IMVU experience is available on the web , a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app.

PRESS CONTACT: imvu@rogersandcowanpmk.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imvu-halloween-club-night-kicks-off-october-31-with-18-hour-global-live-stream-event-benefitting-niva-saveourstages-301144944.html

SOURCE IMVU, Inc.