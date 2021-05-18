Imvision Wins The 'Next-Gen In Application Security' Award By Cyber Defense Magazine

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvision, a market leader in API security technology for enterprises, has been recognized as a leader in 'Next-Gen Application Security' by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading information security magazine. The award was announced in the 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards this week during the RSA Conference.

"It's an honor to be acknowledged as a leader in Application Security by Cyber Defense Magazine and leading infosec experts," said Sharon Mantin, CEO of Imvision. "With the accelerated pace of digital transformation, some of the core foundations of application security are changing. This challenges us as an industry to reimagine application security in an API-first world, and Imvision is excited to play a key role in helping enterprises open up new business opportunities."

Securing APIs is a daunting responsibility. APIs are spreading like wildfire across organizations: running on multiple clouds, developed by different teams, serving more and more consumers. APIs promise many benefits, but at the same time, many companies struggle to develop secure APIs. Since each API is different, it is not sufficient to protect them using policies or tests based on known vulnerabilities.

More and more functional attacks are being executed nowadays, such that target the specific functionality of an API, exploiting its unique business logic vulnerabilities. Imvision helps security leaders to scale up their API security and protect all their APIs without falling behind development cycles or leaving exposed vulnerabilities to chance.

"APIs are becoming the most frequent attack vector for applications, and existing security solutions aren't fit for purpose. We scoured the globe in search of cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Imvision is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

At Imvision, we help enterprises open up without being vulnerable. It's about making sure that every interaction between people, businesses, and machines can be trusted.

Imvision's platform helps enterprise security leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, discover, test, detect and prevent API breaches. We help you automatically give every API the protection it deserves - at any scale, across the lifecycle.

By using NLP-based technology to analyze each API's unique dialogue and understand the application's behavior, security and development teams can stay ahead of attackers, focus on what really matters and minimize time-to-remediation.

