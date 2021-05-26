Imvision Launches The First-ever Executive Education Program On Application Security Strategy In The API-first Era

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvision, a market leader in API security technology for enterprises, is announcing today the launch of its Executive Education Program with a three-part webinar series: Rethinking Application Security. An invitation-only program for enterprise security leaders from around the world, it offers a unique opportunity to gain expert insights and exchange knowledge on application security in the API-first era. Speakers include security leaders and technologists from BNP Paribas, Allegiant Airlines, Mastercard, HCL, Leveris, Akamai Technologies, and Axway.

Securing applications has become much more than a technical solution or a product. It's about effective planning to stay on top of development cycles; it's about working together between teams to reduce risk; it's about effectively communicating potential risks to the business. Application security must be reimagined in an API-first world, where applications are living, breathing, and constantly growing.

"Imvision is dedicated to providing forward-looking expert insight to the executive-level security community. In the API-first era, as the pace of development is accelerating, some of the traditional foundations of application security -- from ownership to governance to frameworks -- are steadily losing relevance and effectiveness. I am delighted to announce the launch of the first ever executive series, bringing unique insights from security and technology experts worldwide," says Sharon Mantin, CEO and Co-Founder of Imvision.

The series will run every two weeks from June 2 to June 30, 2021. Through conversations and presentations by renowned security and technology experts, it will highlight how application security is reinvented by top enterprises.

Rethinking Application Security

Session 1: From business context to risk assessment ( June 2nd )

) Session 2: Developing new application security standards ( June 16th )

) Session 3: Coming together for a robust security roadmap ( June 30th )

This is an invitation-only program.

"This program will support security professionals, at the executive level, in their journey to build a solid API security backbone. It will help address the void of traditional application security tools that no longer fit the API-first era," says Ariana Leena Lavanya, Analyst at The Fast Mode. "The use of distributed, cloud-based architectures for example, are predisposing enterprises to new API-related vulnerabilities and threats. Tools that address these concerns are therefore key to managing today's applications."

List of experts to share their insights in the program:

Sandip Wadje , Global Head of Technology Risk Intelligence at BNP Paribas

Sidney Gottesman , SVP for Security Innovation at Mastercard

Rob Hornbuckle , CISO at Allegiant Airlines

Rob Cuddy , Global Application Security Evangelist at HCL

Eoin Fleming , CISO at Leveris

Moshe Zioni , Director of Threat Research at Akamai Technologies

Laura Heritage , VP, Product Line - API Management Platform and Open Banking at Axway

About Imvision

At Imvision, we help enterprises open up without being vulnerable. It's about making sure that every interaction between people, businesses, and machines can be trusted.

Imvision's platform helps enterprise security leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, discover, test, detect and prevent API breaches. We help you automatically give every API the protection it deserves - at any scale, across the lifecycle.

By using NLP-based technology to analyze each API's unique dialogue and understand the application's behavior, security and development teams can stay ahead of attackers, focus on what really matters and minimize time-to-remediation.



