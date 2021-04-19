Imvision Joins The Boomi Technology Partner Program, Provides Customers With Advanced API Security

TELAVIV, Israel, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvision, a leading API security company that provides API security to enterprises, announced today a partnership with Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, and a leading provider of cloud-based Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS).

With this partnership, Imvision introduces the custom gateway connector for its API Security Platform, giving enterprise customers the ability to protect their APIs managed and published by Boomi. Using Imvision's platform, customers gain greater visibility into the API calls that pass through Boomi's API gateway and receive alerts on anomalous behaviors of API consumers, security events, and potential attacks.

"API security and protection are top of mind for CIOs trying to ignite innovation in their organizations with APIs. The Imvision security platform complements the Boomi Platform, providing a solution for this growing pain of our customers," said Reggie Penn, Director, Technology Alliances for Boomi.

Over the next 24 months, according to the recent Enterprise API Security Survey , 91% of enterprise security leaders will be making API security a priority. While APIs promise many business benefits, they also pose significant security concerns. By exposing the business logic, an API's functionality becomes vulnerable to manipulations and abuses, also known as functional attacks.

"As organizations open up more and more, we are delighted to partner with Boomi to take API security to the next level," said Simon Sorrell, Chief Business Officer of Imvision. "Boomi, a market leader for iPaaS, is leading the way for secure connectivity for the modern enterprise.

"Every API is a unique attack surface that needs all the different security components effectively working together around it."

There's one more key finding of the Enterprise API Security Survey . Security leaders today have three top priorities for API security: Access Control, Security Testing, and Runtime Protection. While it is tempting to think of API security as a set of separate efforts, technologies, and responsibilities, it is becoming increasingly clear to security leaders that if you want a strong API security backbone, you need to get these three items right.

With Imvision, enterprises can scale their digital transformation by making sure that every API is protected and every API call is scrutinized - no matter how many there are. Imvision's API Security Platform detects breaches by analyzing each API's unique dialogue, understanding the application's behavior, and modeling complex relationships within the data. This allows it to highlight business logic issues so that they can be corrected before breaches take place.

