IMV Inc. To Present At The Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV) ("IMV" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating cancer therapies based on its novel DPX platform, today announced that IMV's executive management team will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference.

On-demand starting Tuesday, November 23, 2021

11:00 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside chat

Actual conference: November 30 - December 2, 2021

A webcast of this presentation will be accessible in the 'Events, Webcasts & Presentations' section of IMV's website. The webcast will then be archived, and a copy of the presentation will be available at www.imv-inc.com.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of immune-educating cancer therapies, based on its novel DPX platform, to treat solid and blood cancers while preserving patients' quality of life. We are dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing hard-to-treat cancers We are committed to developing a new class of immunotherapies that balance tolerability and efficacy to treat cancer. The Company is developing a portfolio of novel therapies based on DPX, its versatile immune-educating technology platform, which drives a specific, robust, well-tolerated and persistent anti-tumor immune response, potentially offering long-lasting benefit to patients with solid or blood cancers. IMV's lead compound, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S) is currently being evaluated in a range of oncology applications including neoadjuvant and checkpoint combination settings. MVP-S demonstrated clinical benefit in patients with difficult-to-treat cancers; and safety and tolerability have been seen in more than three hundred patients. IMV is also developing another DPX-based immunotherapy: DPX-SurMAGE, a dual targeted immunotherapy being evaluated in patients with bladder cancer. For more information, visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

