Imuraya Is Shaking Up The Industry With The Introduction Of Their Yawamochi Cup Dessert

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese confection, Mochi, has made its way to non-Asian palates within the past two decades.

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese confection, Mochi, has made its way to non-Asian palates within the past two decades. Some consumers are familiar with the doughy rice cake as it can now be found in freezer aisles as Mochi Ice Cream. For those still unfamiliar with this unique food, mochi is a confection made from rice flour that is pounded and kneaded. In traditional Asian confections, it is usually accompanied by red bean paste or lightly dusted with nutty Kinako flour.

Take your mochi experience to the next level with Yawamochi!

What really is Yawamochi?

A breakdown of the dessert's name helps consumers understand the uniqueness of this item. Yawa - meaning of soft texture and mochi - Japanese rice cake, combine to show the special attributes of this dessert. Imuraya uses their patented mochi dough recipe to keep their mochi soft and chewy virtually straight from the freezer. Combined with five pieces of their special recipe mochi, creamy Ice Dessert and sweet red bean paste complete this one of a kind dessert.

This dessert incorporates more traditional Japanese flavors emphasizing the sweet red bean paste which is a staple in Asian desserts. Rather than the savory flavors that American consumers are used to, the sweet red bean (or Azuki) paste adds a subtle touch of sweetness that helps emphasize the other components of the dessert. Imuraya, an industry leader because of their Azuki based desserts, hand-picks only the best sweet red beans to be used in their confections.

The Yawamochi Cup Dessert has gained a major following along the U.S. West Coast. As distribution is set to bring the desserts to the East Coast, Imuraya is hoping to introduce this treat to Americans nationwide.

About Imuraya USA, Inc.

Imuraya was established in 1896 and has become a cornerstone in Japanese Confections. They are known best for their azuki products, but offer a wide variety of desserts ranging from their most popular product, The Azuki Bar (red bean popsicle) to their Vegan Frozen Mochi Coconut Dessert. Imuraya is regularly innovating their products to be inclusive of all dietary restrictions including: Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Kosher. Imuraya prides itself on using high quality ingredients to create top quality products for all ages to enjoy!

Media Contacts:

Masahiko "Masa" Eguchi - 949-251-9205Imuraya USA, INC. - 2502 Barranca Parkway - Irvine, CA info@imuraya-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imuraya-is-shaking-up-the-industry-with-the-introduction-of-their-yawamochi-cup-dessert-301334318.html

SOURCE Imuraya Group LLC