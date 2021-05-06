Imran Potato Drops NFTs To Give Fans Access To Potato Product

Fans who collect Potato NFTs will be able to receive free surprise products from Potato

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imran Potato, a pioneer in modern streetwear and youth fashion culture, today announced the release of his first ever NFT drop on TRUESY, a curated, eco-friendly NFT platform built on the Tezos blockchain. Potato, who makes original and bootleg gear for stars like Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny, brings his warped approach to clothing and product to NFTs.

"I view NFTs as a boundary pushing tool of the future. By mixing Potato classics and digital remixes of my favorite things like the NBA with physical goodies and collectibles, I want everyone and anyone to get excited about art in new ways," said Imran Potato.

Potato's first drop will launch on TRUESY.com on Thursday, May 6 and will feature a bootleg NBA Top Shot moment titled " Lebrun Jame" using "footage" from the NBA 2k3 video game. The drop will also include two Potato classics, the Gucci Turtle and an animated Louis Vuitton Teletubbies clip. Collaborating with TRUESY, Potato has created a novel use of NFTs to reward fans who purchase his NFTs with surprise merchandise. Each Potato holder will find out in the weeks after the drop which Potato product they will receive. And Imran Potato will have the ability to further engage and reward his collectors in the future.

"Doing work in the NFT space excites me because I can think of novel ways to interact with human beings," explained Imran Potato.

TRUESY marks the maturation of the NFT space and gives a glimpse of what's next. Artists and brands will be able to share unique and VIP experiences with consumers, build 'proof of fandom' activations, and grant exclusive access to new merchandise. TRUESY will redefine curation and access to various luxury brands by featuring culturally significant personalities and brands at the intersection of fashion, art, music, sports, technology, and human rights

The full NFT collection will be available for purchase on truesy.com

To learn more about Imran Potato, visit imranpotato.com or @imran_potato on social media.

TRUESY is a curated NFT platform, specifically designed for the cultivated consumer. TRUESY features artists from luxury fashion, fine art, music, sports, and entertainment. TRUESY is built on the eco-friendly foundation of the Tezos blockchain. TRUESY is built for real people; it's easy-to-use, intuitive interface features a credit card payment system. TRUESY was developed in partnership between DMA United and TQ Tezos.

