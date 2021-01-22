Improved Light-Responsive Eyewear Now Available For Migraine Sufferers

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant improvements have been made to light-responsive eyewear for migraine sufferers. The lenses now become darker, change faster, and are more affordable.

Glasses that darken automatically when exposed to sunshine, or photochromic lenses, have been popular for some time, but the technology continues to improve. Precision-tinted eyewear for migraine is no exception.

Since 2011, Axon Optics has developed and sold what they coined as migraine glasses. The lenses employ a special tint which filters out only the wavelengths of light that are most likely to cause pain for migraine sufferers, 90% of whom are light sensitive . The glasses can be made to match the vision prescription of the user. The company has offered light-responsive eyewear with the precision tint for several years, but has taken advantage of improved technology to make them even more responsive.

"While our eyewear will always have our therapeutic lens for indoor use, many users like the convenience of stepping outside without having to switch from their indoor glasses to sunglasses," says Axon Optics Co-Founder Ben Rollins. "The new technology allows our lenses to not only get darker than before and faster than ever, but the price has been reduced."

New spincoat technology in light-responsive lenses is responsible for the improvement, enabling lenses to darken faster but also fade faster when the wearer steps inside. This also offers a more uniform light-responsive coating over the entire lens. Users are happy with the improvement. Axon Optics customer Susan says, "I can go indoors or out without changing to a different pair. These glasses adjust all day long to diffuse the light as it changes. It really makes a difference reducing the triggers for my eye spasms."

Axon Optics continues to research and improve their precision-tinted eyewear for light sensitivity and migraine. To learn about emerging technologies and the developments in this field, visit AxonOptics.com .Founded in 2010 by a neuro-ophthalmologist, photonics researcher, and ophthalmic entrepreneur, Axon Optics became the first online retailer of eyewear and contacts for people with photosensitive migraines. Research-based improvements to the lenses, their coatings, and light-protective frames is ongoing at the University of Utah and other clinics.

