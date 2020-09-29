IMPROVATE Brings Together African Nations And Israeli Tech Companies To Tackle Food Security Challenges

Tony Blair: This is a huge opportunity to help Africa fulfil its potential as a major source of food, not just for Africans, but for the world

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROVATE held a first of a kind conference on "food security" with the aim of connecting Israeli technology companies with African nations tackle the continent's urgent challenge of feeding a rapidly growing population.

&amp;amp;#160;

Agriculture Ministers of five African nations, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) presented to Israeli technology companies the challenges and problems faced by their countries.

Watch the conference: https://youtu.be/0wCK6coy6gU

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Rt.Hon. Mr. Tony Blair, opened the conference, stating: "Food security is a huge challenge, and it was a challenge before COVID, which has just deepened that challenge… This is a huge opportunity to use technology to help lives, to improve lives, to save lives, to improve the quality of agriculture in Africa, to help Africa fulfil its potential as a major source of food, not just for Africans, but for the world... This is something that is transformative, groundbreaking and will change the world."

Senior African ministers and officials participated in the conference: Mr. Joseph Antoine Kasonga Mukuta - Minister of Agriculture, Democratic Republic of Congo; Mr. Jonathan Bialosuka Wata - Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Democratic Republic of Congo; Prof. Hamadi Iddi Boga - Permanent Secretary of the State Department for Crop Development & Agricultural Research, Republic of Kenya; H.E Ato Sani Redi - Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ethiopia; H.E. Job D. Masima - Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania; Mr. Rene Awambeng, Global Head of Client Relations, African Export Import Bank; Emmanuel Rwakagara Nzungize - Chairman of the Agricultural Organization CIPA RDC, Democratic Republic of Congo; Mr. Jabulani Mabuza - Minister for Agriculture, Eswatini; Mr. Mpoko Bokanga, PhD - Agroindustry Specialist; Mr. Manuel Moses - Country Manager, East Africa, International Finance Corporation.

A total of 10 leading Israeli companies presented solutions to the challenges raised by the African representatives: Netafim - water supply with drip irrigation; ICL - innovative enhanced efficiency fertilizers; BioFishency - solar-powered aquaculture fisheries; NextFerm - food security through natural fermentation proteins; Milkey - increasing dairy production; AgroScout - autonomous disease monitoring for agriculture; LR Group - construction and development of agricultural projects; Ashra-The Israel Foreign Trade Risks Insurance Corporation - financial solutions; Bermad - innovative water delivery solutions; AlefBet Planners - solutions for construction of dairy farms and planning of agricultural areas; Israel Discount Bank - financial cooperation.

Israel Minister of Science & Technology, Yizhar Shai:"Innovation today leads the dialogue between nations and reinforces the importance of peace between peoples."

IMPROVATE founder & chair, Irina Nevzlin: "During periods of crisis, people tend to focus on the problem, on its causes, and on who is to blame. But the important thing is to understand the source of the problem, and we believe in the need for a platform that enables leaders and companies to focus on the solutions to problems. That is the role of IMPROVATE - to connect between governments and technological leaders, who wish to find practical solutions to problems in order to advance common goals that will improve the lives of many."

IMPROVATE CEO Ronit Hasin Hochman stated that IMPROVATE will follow up by connecting government officials from African nations that participated in the conference with the 10 Israel technology companies that took part - with the aim of bringing technologies to these countries.

About IMPROVATE:

IMPROVATE was launched in September 2020 with a vision to make innovation and technology accessible to all. Operating out of London and Tel Aviv, IMPROVATE's mission is to connect change-makers in technology with leaders and decision makers, through international conferences, business delegations and deals between governments and companies, in order to help realize global progress through innovation. In a world where the focus is often on problems, IMPROVATE is a platform dedicated to finding solutions.

For further information visit our website: improvate.net

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wCK6coy6gU Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283700/Improvate.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improvate-brings-together-african-nations-and-israeli-tech-companies-to-tackle-food-security-challenges-301140102.html

SOURCE IMPROVATE